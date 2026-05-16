Orlando Pirates’ Title Clash Hinges on Final-Day Drama Against Relegation-Threatened Orbit College

Orlando Pirates missed a decisive chance to secure the Betway Premiership title after a draw against AmaZulu, leaving them reliant on a final-day win to leapfrog Mamelodi Sundowns. Coach’s assistant Moncef Ouaddou insists the team remained focused, not celebratory, ahead of their relegation battle against Orbit College.

Orlando Pirates missed a crucial opportunity to clinch the Betway Premiership title in their penultimate game of the season, dropping two valuable points against AmaZulu at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

The loss left them second on the log with 66 points, trailing leaders Mamelodi Sundowns by two. Since Sundowns have already concluded their domestic fixtures, a victory for Pirates would have leveled the standings and put them ahead due to a superior goal difference. The dynamics have now shifted—Pirates must now secure a win against Orbit College in their final match at Mbombela Stadium to overtake Sundowns and claim the title, ending a 14-year league title drought.

Despite the high stakes, Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer’s assistant, Moncef Ouaddou, maintained that the team was not fixated on the title before the game, contrary to widespread fan anticipation. Resplendent in a sharp new suit, Ouaddou seemed prepared for a celebratory occasion, but he emphasized a practical mindset.

“We wanted maximum points, and I said before the season that the title might be decided in the last game,” Ouaddou stated. “We remained focused on the task at hand, not the champagne. ” Pirates’ final hurdle, however, looms large. Their next opponents, Orbit College, are fighting against relegation, occupying the playoff spot with 24 points—just one behind 14th-placed Marumo Gallants and three ahead of bottom side Magesi FC.

A victory would secure their survival, making the matchday 34 clash even more critical for both teams





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Orlando Pirates Betway Premiership Mamelodi Sundowns Relegation Battle Title Race

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