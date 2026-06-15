Orlando Pirates Target CAF Champions League Glory After Domestic Dominance

After a domestic treble, Orlando Pirates shift focus to ending a 30-year CAF Champions League drought. The club has signed several players and is linked to targets like Mahlambi, Titus, and Shalulile to bolster their squad for a continental push. Inconsistency in the competition remains a hurdle, but optimism is growing for next season.

Orlando Pirates have not lifted the CAF Champions League trophy since their historic triumph in 1995, but there is a growing belief that next season could finally bring an end to their long wait for continental glory .

The Buccaneers have enjoyed another successful campaign, adding a domestic treble to their growing collection of silverware. Over the last four seasons, Pirates have established themselves as South Africa's premier cup team, winning eight domestic trophies and cementing their reputation as one of the country's dominant forces. With domestic success becoming a regular occurrence, attention is now shifting towards the one prize that continues to elude the club: the CAF Champions League.

They reached the final in 2013 and enjoyed another impressive run during the 2024 campaign. However, inconsistency in the competition has also been a concern. The Soweto giants have been eliminated in the preliminary stages on several occasions, including last season when their journey ended before the group phase. To challenge for Africa's biggest club prize, Pirates will need to strengthen their squad, especially with key players such as Mofokeng and Appollis potentially departing.

Orlando Pirates have already signed three players: Mthetheleli Mthiyane from Stellenbosch FC, Sbangani Zulu from Richards Bay, and the Siwelele duo of Bohale Ngwato and Ghampani Lungu. While those additions provide depth, further reinforcements may be required if Orlando Pirates are serious about competing with the continent's elite. One player who could make a significant impact is Seluleko Mahlambi. The talented attacker possesses pace, creativity, and an eye for goal, qualities that could help fill the void should Mofokeng depart.

Another intriguing option is Devin Titus. The Stellenbosch FC star has enjoyed a strong rise in recent seasons and could provide a like-for-like replacement for Appollis with his direct attacking style and versatility in the final third. Peter Shalulile, despite having fallen down the pecking order under Miguel Cardoso at Mamelodi Sundowns, is also mentioned as a potential target.

The Namibian striker's experience, movement, and finishing ability could give the Buccaneers the clinical edge they need in high-pressure CAF Champions League matches. If Orlando Pirates can retain the core of their squad while adding a few quality signings, they may finally have the tools required to challenge for African football's biggest prize and end a drought that has stretched for more than three decades





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Orlando Pirates CAF Champions League South African Football Domestic Treble Transfer Targets Seluleko Mahlambi Devin Titus Peter Shalulile Continental Glory Squad Strengthening

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