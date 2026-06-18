Orlando Pirates Sign Golden Arrows Star Siyanda Ndlovu in Strategic Move

Orlando Pirates have secured the transfer of Siyanda Ndlovu from Golden Arrows, adding a dynamic attacking midfielder to their ranks. The deal, concluded ahead of the 2026/27 season, sees the Buccaneers boost their creative options amid expectations of potential departures and continental ambitions.

Orlando Pirates have completed the signing of Siyanda Ndlovu from Golden Arrows , marking a significant addition to their squad ahead of the 2026/27 season. The attacking midfielder, known as "Skhwishi," agreed personal terms with the Buccaneers after the two clubs finalized a transfer agreement.

Ndlovu arrives after a standout campaign with Golden Arrows, where his performances caught the eye of several top clubs, including Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns. His move to the Soweto giants is seen as part of a strategic long-term plan, particularly with the potential departure of Relebohile Mofokeng looming. Even if Mofokeng stays, Ndlovu provides additional creativity and depth to an already formidable attacking lineup.

The 23-year-old, born in Dannhauser, began his career in the KZN lower divisions with Happy Crown FC and Newcastle All Stars before progressing through Golden Arrows' youth system and breaking into the senior team during the 2023/24 season. Over the past season, he made 31 appearances in all competitions, scoring four goals and providing eight assists, showcasing his pace, dribbling, and vision. Versatile in attack, he can operate on the wing or as a central attacking midfielder, offering tactical flexibility.

Orlando Pirates are targeting domestic success and a stronger continental presence, and Ndlovu's arrival underscores their ambitions. The club's aggressive recruitment drive reflects their commitment to building a squad capable of competing on multiple fronts, with Ndlovu representing both immediate impact and future potential as they look to reinforce their creative options for the challenges ahead





TheSAnews / 🏆 25. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Orlando Pirates Siyanda Ndlovu Golden Arrows Transfer PSL

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'He needs to be shown love': Ex-Pirates captain on Mofokeng's replacementSiwelele head coach Lehlohonolo Seema says Bohlale Ngwato has what it takes to succeed at Orlando Pirates if he is given support.

Read more »

Orlando Pirates transfer news: Matuludi, Ouaddou, R100 million, MofokengOrlando Pirates have already unveiled four new signings, but with key departures, uncertainty over Abdeslam Ouaddou's future.

Read more »

Orlando Pirates Make Multiple Signings and Confirm Departures Amid PSL Player of the Season DebateOrlando Pirates have confirmed the signings of Mthetheleli Mthiyane, Sbangani Zulu, Bohlale Ngwato, and Ghampani Lungu, while Bandile Shandu, Sipho Mbule, Tshegofatso Mabasa, Karim Kimvuidi, and Deivi Miguel Vieira will depart. Meanwhile, former Pirate Edward Motale argues that Relebohile Mofokeng should win Young Player of the Season but not the overall PSL Player of the Season award, which he believes should go to Sundowns' Mudau.

Read more »

New report: Manqoba Mngqithi becomes a free agentGolden Arrows have reportedly parted ways with head coach Manqoba Mngqithi despite guiding the club to a top-eight finish in the Betway Premiership last season.

Read more »