Orlando Pirates Set Sights on CAF Champions League Glory After Historic Domestic Treble

Orlando Pirates ended a 14-year league drought with a historic domestic treble. Now they aim for CAF Champions League success and a potential R150 million clean sweep.

Orlando Pirates have secured their place in the CAF Champions League for the upcoming season, setting the stage for another shot at African glory. After exiting the tournament in the preliminary stages last campaign, the Buccaneers redirected their focus to domestic competitions, a shift that yielded extraordinary results.

The Soweto giants ended a 14-year wait for the Betway Premiership title, finally breaking Mamelodi Sundowns' decade-long dominance in South African football. This league triumph was the cornerstone of a historic domestic treble, complemented by retaining the MTN8 and lifting the Carling Knockout Cup. Under the guidance of coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, expected to remain at the helm, Pirates displayed remarkable consistency and tactical acumen, overcoming formidable opponents to reclaim their status as the premier club in the country.

The financial rewards of such success are substantial. A deep run in the CAF Champions League combined with a strong league performance could net the club close to R120 million in prize money. With additional domestic trophies like the MTN8, Nedbank Cup, and Carling Knockout Cup on offer, Pirates have the potential to achieve an unprecedented clean sweep valued at over R150 million. This financial incentive underscores the importance of both continental and domestic campaigns.

The club's immediate priorities are clear: defend the league crown and MTN8 title, while pursuing a second CAF Champions League star-a feat eluding them since their 1995 triumph. The allure of joining the elite group of African champions with multiple stars drives the ambition within the squad and management. To build on last season's success, Pirates invested heavily, acquiring talents like Oswin Appollis and several other new faces.

This recruitment strategy paid off handsomely, providing depth and quality across all positions. As they prepare for a more demanding campaign, smart recruitment and continued consistency will be key. The team's core remains intact, and with Ouaddou's leadership, Pirates believe they can retain domestic dominance and finally add another star to their badge. The challenge of competing on multiple fronts requires mental and physical resilience, but the club's rich history and passionate fan base provide a solid foundation.

If they can navigate the CAF Champions League group stage and maintain their league form, Orlando Pirates could embark on a golden era reminiscent of their 1990s heyday. The upcoming season promises excitement and high stakes for one of Africa's most storied clubs





TheSAnews / 🏆 25. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Orlando Pirates CAF Champions League Betway Premiership Domestic Treble South African Football

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Orlando Pirates news: Mbule, Mabasa, Mbappe, NdlovuToday's news wrap for fans of the champions.

Read more »

Orlando Pirates coach sends 227-word message to staffDays after hinting at a possible resignation, Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou sent a heartfelt 227-word message to staff.

Read more »

Why have Orlando Pirates signed Siyanda Ndlovu?It's not exactly a position of weakness for the champions.

Read more »

Transfer news: Two Orlando Pirates signings, Chiefs player saleHere are your latest transfer news updates on PSL giants Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.

Read more »