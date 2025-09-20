Orlando Pirates Set for Tough CAF Champions League Clash Against Lioli

Orlando Pirates are set to begin their CAF Champions League campaign with a preliminary round first-leg match against Lioli of Lesotho. Assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi expects a challenging encounter against the Lesotho champions, who will play their 'home' match in South Africa due to a lack of suitable venues. The Pirates have also announced their squad numbers for the competition, with some players changing their digits. The team hopes to secure a positive start and advance in the tournament.

Orlando Pirates are gearing up for a challenging encounter against Lioli , the champions of Lesotho , in the preliminary round first leg of the CAF Champions League. The match will be a crucial test for the Buccaneers as they aim to kickstart their continental campaign on a positive note. This preliminary round clash marks the beginning of their quest to make a significant impact in the prestigious tournament, and securing a favorable result in the away leg is paramount.

The Pirates, under the guidance of their coaching staff, are aware of the hurdles that await them and are prepared to face a determined opponent. Assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi emphasized the difficulty of the match, highlighting the quality of Lioli, who boast a South African coach and a player recognized as the South African Player of the Season. He acknowledged their defensive organization, proficiency in transitioning, and direct approach, underscoring the need for Pirates to be at their best. The importance of this competition is not lost on the team, and they recognize that only by demonstrating resilience and capability can they truly aspire to dominate the African stage. Their objective is clear: to secure points on the road and set the foundation for a strong performance throughout the campaign.\The match will be particularly significant for Lioli, as they are compelled to play their home fixture in South Africa due to the unavailability of suitable venues in Lesotho. This circumstance adds an additional layer of complexity to the encounter, as it requires Lioli to adjust to a neutral environment. However, the Buccaneers are prepared to meet the champions of Lesotho head on and are ready for a tough match. Ahead of the match, Pirates have revealed the jersey numbers assigned to their players for the CAF Champions League. While many squad members retain their familiar numbers, there have been some changes and adjustments to the squad numbers for players who will be competing in the competition. Sihle Nduli will be wearing the number 8 jersey, while Cemran Dansin will take the number 30. Sipho Mbule has opted for the number 22, with Siyabonga Ndlozi taking over the number 23. Abdoulaye Mariko will wear the number 4 jersey, and Nkosikhona Ndaba will be wearing the number 13. Veteran players like Patrick Maswanganyi will keep the number 10 jersey while his number 28 will be worn by Kamogelo Sebelebele. Relebohile Mofokeng will retain the number 3 shirt, while Boitumelo Radiopane will wear the number 33. Thabiso Lebitso will take over the 14 jersey and club vice captain Mbekezeli Mbokazi will have the number 6 jersey.\Goalkeepers have also been affected with Melusi Buthelezi assigned the number 1 shirt. Siyabonga Dladla switches from number 40 to 31 with Sipho Chaine remaining with his original number. The Pirates will be determined to make their mark in the CAF Champions League. They know the journey ahead will be challenging, but the team is ready to fight and give their best. The coaches have put in place a plan to ensure the team is competitive in the Champions League. The team hopes to get maximum points away from home and that they will do well throughout the competition. This is a great opportunity for the Pirates to showcase their talent and ability against some of the best teams in Africa. The team's performance in this competition will be a test of their strength and readiness for future matches. The Buccaneers are ready to face the champions of Lesotho and kickstart their CAF Champions League campaign on a high note. The team wants to start on a positive note by securing a win and go far in the competition. They have prepared and trained hard for the match, and the team is eager to give their all to secure a win and advance to the next round. Orlando Pirates is ready to reign in Africa, this is the start of their journey





