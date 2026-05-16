Orlando Pirates Scorching Season Inspires Confidence for Title Showdown

The city of Orlando is set to be thrilled by soccer fever this weekend as Orlando Pirates, led by coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, target their fifth Betway Premiership title in their last match. Their shining performance, particularly of talisman paketi Mofokeng and the help of young savvy stars like Moremi and Seema, has generated confidence in their ability to clinch the coveted crown.

Orlando Pirates ' quest to capture the Betway Premiership title in their remaining match versus Durban City at Orlando Amstel Arena will require cool heads, particularly given that Mamelodi Sundowns , their local champions, have wrapped up their league campaign to concentrate on continental matters.

Pirates have placed themselves in a strong position by currently being second on the standings with 65 points and boasting a superior goal difference of eight over leaders and current champions Mamelodi Sundowns, who lead by three points. Most believe Pirates will be crowned kings of local football come Saturday night.

Thulasizwe Mbuyane, a former Pirates' player and member of the team's 2011/12 domestic treble-winning squad, has imparted caution to the team, advising them to approach the game with a straightforward strategy, without attempting to be flashy or make any dramatic moves. Orlando Pirates' coach, Abdeslam Ouaddou, has been the mastermind behind the team's outstanding season, exhibiting patience and ensuring consistency in results as the new coach.

Rehibohile Mofokeng has been prolific in the second half of the season, scoring 10 goals since his promotion, promising more excitement and goals to come. The young, promising stars, such as Tshepang Moremi and Lebone Seema, have proven their worth, blending well with their senior colleagues including Makhehleni Makhaula, Deon Hotto, and Thalente Mbatha





TheStar_news / 🏆 26. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Football Orlando Pirates Betway Premiership Mamelodi Sundowns Oswin Appolis Relebohile Mofokeng Tshepang Moremi Lebone Seema Abdeslam Ouaddou

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Three teams and players who helped Orlando Pirates win the Betway PremiershipThree teams and players Orlando Pirates should thank when they win the Betway Premiership. The Soweto giants could officially seal the crown with victory over Durban City on Saturday, which would also hand them their fifth PSL-era league title.win either of their remaining two league matches, they would complete a remarkable domestic treble after already lifting the MTN8 and Carling Knockout Cup earlier this season.

Read more »

‘I have not forgotten Orlando Pirates’Ruud Krol has revealed that he still follows Orlando Pirates from Europe while also opening up on the real reason behind his departure.

Read more »

Orlando Pirates news: Mofokeng’s R68m price tag, Makhaula’s retirementOrlando Pirates supporters might be watching Relebohile Mofokeng in Bucs colours for the last time this month.

Read more »

Orlando Pirates look to sell out Orlando Arena for final home fixtureAnticipation is building for Orlando Pirates’ final home fixture of the 2025/26 Betway Premiership season with seats filling up fast.

Read more »