Orlando Pirates Prepare for Squad Rebuild as Several Players Set to Leave

Orlando Pirates enjoyed one of their most successful seasons in recent memory, but several players could be heading for the exit door as the club prepares to strengthen their squad for next season. Several current players, including Siphesihle Dlamini, Sbusiso Shandu, Evidence Makgopa Mabasa, Mpho Radiopane, Xolani Xoki and Kamohelo Sesane, look set to leave the club.

Orlando Pirates enjoyed one of their most successful seasons in recent memory, winning a domestic treble after lifting the MTN8, Carling Knockout and Betway Premiership titles.

The club fell short in the CAF Champions League, they will be eager to challenge for continental glory next season. The club could head into the new campaign without two of their most influential players, Relebohile Mofokeng and Oswin Appollis, who continue to attract interest from abroad. As Orlando Pirates prepare to strengthen their squad, several current players could be heading for the exit door. Here are five players who look set to leave the club.

The talented midfielder, Siphesihle Dlamini, has struggled for regular game time this season and appears unlikely to remain at the club. With his contract reportedly expiring in June, Dlamini could leave as a free agent. The 28-year-old has been linked with several PSL clubs in recent months, including rivals Kaizer Chiefs. Sbusiso Shandu has found opportunities hard to come by this season.

With players such as Kamohelo Sebelebele, Deano van Rooyen and Thabiso Lebitso ahead of him in the pecking order, his future at the club appears uncertain. Recent comments from his representatives have also suggested that a departure could be on the cards for the long-serving defender. Evidence Makgopa Mabasa returned to Pirates following a loan spell at Stellenbosch FC but has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter.

With his contract reportedly coming to an end in June, it would not be surprising to see the striker move on in search of more game time elsewhere. Mpho Radiopane remains one of the club's promising young forwards, but he has yet to make a significant impact at senior level. With Orlando Pirates expected to target attacking reinforcements during the transfer window, the striker could be loaned out or sold permanently to continue his development.

Xolani Xoki's future at Orlando Pirates is also in doubt. The experienced defender has not featured this season after being involved in a serious car accident last year. Although he has worked hard on his recovery, his contract is set to expire in June and there has been little indication that the club intends to offer him an extension. Kamohelo Sesane is another player whose future remains uncertain.

The talented defender showed plenty of promise during the 2024 season but has struggled with injuries since then. Apart from appearances in the Carling Knockout Cup, game time has been limited, and Orlando Pirates may decide to part ways with the defender as they reshape the squad for next season.





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Orlando Pirates Siphesihle Dlamini Sbusiso Shandu Evidence Makgopa Mabasa Mpho Radiopane Xolani Xoki Kamohelo Sesane

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