Orlando Pirates Pile Pressure on Sundowns with Crucial Victory Over Stellenbosch FC

Orlando Pirates secured a crucial 2-0 win against Stellenbosch FC in the Betway Premiership, keeping the title race alive and turning up the heat on league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. Goals from Evidence Makgopa and Patrick Maswanganyi sealed the victory, while Orbit College's win over Magesi FC added drama to the relegation battle.

Orlando Pirates secured a vital 2-0 victory over Stellenbosch FC in the Betway Premiership on Tuesday night, reigniting the title race and shifting the pressure back onto league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns .

The match, held at a packed Athlone Stadium, saw Pirates dominate with a clinical performance, with Evidence Makgopa and Patrick Maswanganyi scoring crucial goals in the first half. Makgopa opened the scoring from a Maswanganyi free kick, and Maswanganyi doubled the lead just before halftime after a mix-up in the Stellies defense. The win keeps Pirates within two points of Sundowns, who lead with 64 points from 27 games, setting up a thrilling finale to the season.

Meanwhile, Sundowns will face third-placed Kaizer Chiefs in a high-stakes clash at Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday, adding another layer of drama to the title race. Pirates' coach Abdeslam Ouaddou praised his team's professionalism and dynamic play, which overwhelmed Gavin Hunt's defensive-minded Stellies. The Buccaneers controlled possession and created several chances, with Makgopa and Maswanganyi combining effectively to break down the opposition. In the second half, Pirates maintained their composure, making tactical substitutions to secure the win.

Young talent Cemran Dansin nearly added a third goal in stoppage time, striking the post with a powerful shot. Elsewhere in the league, promoted side Orbit College kept their relegation hopes alive with a 2-1 win over Magesi FC, moving off the bottom of the table. Magesi, now in 15th place, are just one point above Marumo Gallants, who occupy the relegation zone. Orbit's victory has set up a tense battle for survival in the final rounds of the season.

The results have added excitement to the Betway Premiership, with the title race and relegation battle both heating up as the season nears its climax





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