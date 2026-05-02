Orlando Pirates' Path to Premiership Glory: A Tight Race to the Finish

A detailed analysis of Orlando Pirates' chances of winning the 2025/26 Betway Premiership title, outlining the necessary results and the role of Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs in the final stages of the season.

The race for the 2025/26 Betway Premiership title is reaching a fever pitch, with Orlando Pirates firmly in contention despite trailing league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns .

With only four rounds of matches remaining, the Buccaneers face a challenging but not insurmountable task to end their 13-year league title drought, last celebrated in the 2011/12 season. Currently, Mamelodi Sundowns lead the standings with 61 points from 26 games, while Orlando Pirates are close behind with 59 points from an equal number of matches. The path to victory for the Pirates hinges on a combination of their own results and favorable outcomes for their rivals.

The core requirement for Orlando Pirates is a flawless finish to the season – winning all four of their remaining fixtures. However, even maximum points may not be enough. They desperately need Mamelodi Sundowns to falter, either through draws or outright losses in at least one of their remaining games. Sundowns, on the other hand, hold their destiny in their own hands.

Four consecutive wins will guarantee them the championship title. The upcoming schedule presents crucial opportunities for both teams. Orlando Pirates will face Magesi FC on May 9th at Seshego Stadium. Mamelodi Sundowns have a match against Polokwane City on May 3rd at Loftus Versfeld and a significant clash against Kaizer Chiefs on May 6th.

Another Sundowns match is scheduled for May 9th against Siwelele FC at Lucas Moripe Stadium. These matches will undoubtedly shape the final standings and determine the 2025/26 Betway Premiership champion. The pressure is mounting, and every point will be fiercely contested. The dynamics of the title race have been further complicated by the involvement of other teams, particularly Kaizer Chiefs.

Their recent 1-1 draw against Orlando Pirates in the Soweto derby dealt a blow to the Buccaneers’ title aspirations. However, a subsequent 0-0 draw between Richards Bay and Mamelodi Sundowns offered a glimmer of hope. Now, Orlando Pirates fans find themselves unexpectedly supporting their arch-rivals, Kaizer Chiefs, in their upcoming mid-week PSL encounter against Mamelodi Sundowns. A favorable result for Chiefs would significantly boost Pirates’ chances of lifting the trophy.

Beyond the title race, Kaizer Chiefs are focused on securing qualification for the CAF Confederation Cup, acknowledging that the Premiership title is beyond their reach this season. The club is also undergoing internal changes, with reports suggesting a potential major boardroom appointment, with Bheki Shongwe being considered for the CEO role.

Meanwhile, former player Maart has spoken about overcoming criticism and using it as motivation. In other sporting news, the Junior Springboks are preparing for their next challenge in the U20 Rugby Championship, and the passing of Formula One driver Alex Zanardi has been mourned. The South African is also expanding its team, with freelance writing positions becoming available





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