Orlando Pirates on the brink of championship, with individual brilliance fueling national ambitions

Leading into the final hurdle, Orlando Pirates are potentially 90 minutes away from becoming champions of the PSL. Several players, including Mofokeng and Appollis, have been delivering outstanding performances. Many Pirates players have strengthened their cases for Bafana Bafana's World Cup selection.

Orlando Pirates are poised to define a moment in their football history when they can potentially triumph in the 2025/26 PSL championship, having secured 66 points out of 29 matches.

Their opponents, Mamelodi Sundowns (68 points), have yet to play all 30 fixtures. In a straightforward equation, a victory will be the winning move, bringing the trophy back to Soweto or Mayfair. Lifting this first title since 2011/12 adds to the historic significance. Relebohile Mofokeng, Oswin Appollis, Evidence Makgopa, and Tshepang Moremi have been instrumental, with outstanding performances ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

Sipho Chaine's achievements, including an outstanding season, and Sibisi's leadership, have led to a formidable defensive unit. Several Pirates players are now in the running for Bafana Bafana's World Cup squad. Do you believe R20 million is fair prize money for winning the Betway Premiership





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Orlando Pirates Defining Moment Rebuilding Near Misses PSL Bayway Premiership PSL Player Of The Season Goalkeeper Sipho Chaine Sibisi UPDATED POINTS TABLE

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