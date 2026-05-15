Orlando Pirates News Wrap: Miguel Cardoso's Title Permutations and Sundowns' Fixture Complaints

The news wrap covers the title permutations and Sundowns boss Miguel Cardoso's fixture complaints. The Portuguese boss believes that the Sea Robbers will seal their first league crown in 14 years. He also mentions the calendar as a factor in their success. The Brazilians currently sit on 68 points, while Pirates have 65 points with two games to play. The Buccaneers won't entertain the idea of a heavy defeat, as their three league losses this term have all come by a single goal.

Pirates are almost there but Miguel Cardoso isn't happy. Photo: Pirates media Today’s Orlando Pirates news wrap looks at the title permutations and Sundowns boss Miguel Cardoso ’s fixture complaints .

The Portuguese boss feels as though this will contribute to the Sea Robbers sealing their first league crown in 14 years.

"I know people say excuses, excuses, but I invite anyone to really look at the calendar that these boys have been involved in in the last 21 days. We were not beaten by whoever, but by the calendar," Cardoso said after his side lost 3-2 at TS Galaxy on Wednesday evening. After Sundowns fell to a 3-2 defeat at TS Galaxy on Wednesday,in 14 years.

The Brazilians finish the campaign on 68 points, while Pirates sit on 65 points with two games to play. Four more points from their remaining fixtures would guarantee a first league crown since 2012, provided Pirates don’t lose by more than seven goals in the other fixture. They currently sit on a goal difference of +44, while Sundowns’ is +36.

The Buccaneers won’t be entertaining the idea of a heavy defeat; their three league losses this term have all come by a single goal. Next up for the Sea Robbers is a home fixture against a team yet to be determined. Boity Thulo’s R4 million home was given the Top Billing treatment despite reports she has defaulted on a home loan.

Asenathi Ntlabakanye is the latest Springbok to be given a lengthy doping ban after testing positive for an illegal substance. Today’s Daily Lotto jackpot stands at an estimated R400 000. If you want to win your share of the jackpot, you have to play! Kaizer Chiefs’ squad rebuild will be continuing into the 2026/27 season, and central midfield will be a key area for success.

Take a look at what the weather has in store for South Africa’s nine provinces this Friday, 15 May 2026





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Orlando Pirates Miguel Cardoso Title Permutations Sundowns Fixture Complaints Sea Robbers First League Crown In 14 Years Calendar Goal Difference Buccaneers Home Fixture Boity Thulo Asenathi Ntlabakanye Daily Lotto Jackpot Kaizer Chiefs Central Midfield Weather

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