Orlando Pirates Must Address Three Key Areas to Sustain Success

After ending a 14-year league title drought, Orlando Pirates need to strengthen three critical positions to defend their crown and challenge in Africa. The team lacks a consistent goalscorer, requires a long-term replacement for aging left-back Deon Hotto, and must plan for the possible departure of creative midfielder Relebohile Mofokeng. Signing a proven striker, a young left-back, and a versatile attacking midfielder would solidify the squad for sustained success.

Orlando Pirates ' historic league title win ended a 14-year drought, but building on that success requires addressing key areas. The team consistently created chances but lacked a reliable goalscorer, with forwards Evidence Makgopa, Boitumelo Radiopane, Yanela Mbuthuma and Andre de Jong combining for fewer than 10 league goals.

Adding a proven striker like Brayan León should be a priority. At left-back, veteran Deon Hotto remains dependable at 36, but recruiting a younger, high-quality option would provide long-term stability. With Relebohile Mofokeng's future uncertain, the club should also target a creative, versatile midfielder such as Lucas Ribeiro to bolster attack. Strengthening these three positions-striker, left-back, and creative midfield-could help Pirates defend their Betway Premiership crown and compete in the CAF Champions League





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Orlando Pirates South African Football Striker Signing Left-Back Creative Midfielder Title Defense CAF Champions League

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