Orlando Pirates Midfielder Makhaula Confirms No Retirement, Aims for 2027/28 Season

Midfielder Ricky Makhaula vows to keep playing after his 2027 contract ends, rejecting retirement rumours and expressing a desire to continue on the field for the Oranje. His future club remains undecided but his experience makes him an attractive option.

Ricky Makhaula, the 37‑year‑old midfielder from Randfontein, has announced that he will not retire when his contract with Orlando Pirates ends in June 2027. Instead, the veteran plans to continue playing in the upcoming season, aiming to add another chapter to his long career.

Contract Extension Persuades Makhaula to Stay

Earlier this year, Orlando Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza convinced Makhaula to extend his stay for an additional year. Khoza highlighted the need for veteran leadership within the squad and the midfielder's proven experience. The extension, set to expire in June 2027, ensures he remains part of the club for at least one more campaign.

Also read Makhaula set to be offered non-playing role at Orlando Pirates

Coaching Strategy and Squad Positioning

Under the guidance of Moroccan head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, the club favors a different approach to the number six role. Ouaddou has selected Simphiwe Selepe and Mtheleleli Mthiyane for that position, leaving Makhaula in a more peripheral but still influential role. Nonetheless, his presence brings depth to the midfield options.

Rumours of Retirement and Non‑Playing Role Debunked

After the last season, speculation surfaced that Makhaula might retire or transition to a coaching post at the club. His representative, Sizwe Ntshangase, publicly rejected these rumours. In an interview with KickOff, Ntshangase stated, 'His contract ends in June. Makhaula is definitely playing next season. His body feels great, his hunger for the game hasn't faded, and he still has plenty to offer at the highest level.'

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Past Achievements Boost Market Value

Makhaula's recent performances have enhanced his appeal to potential suitors. He appeared in 17 matches across all competitions during Orlando Pirates' historic 2025/26 domestic treble, which ended a 14‑year league title drought for the club. Additionally, he was named the 2024/25 Premiership Midfielder of the Season, underscoring his consistent quality.

Former Clubs and Career Profile

Before joining Orlando Pirates in January 2023, Makhaula played for Free State Stars, Highlands Park, and AmaZulu. His extensive experience in the South African Premier Division has made him a respected figure on the field, known for his leadership and tactical awareness.

Future Uncertainty and Potential Moves

With his contract set to expire, Makhaula's next destination remains undecided. Clubs seeking seasoned midfielders ahead of the 2027/28 campaign may view him as a valuable asset. Whether Orlando Pirates will offer a new contract or he will pursue opportunities elsewhere will unfold in the coming months.

The midfielder's commitment to continue playing reflects his enduring passion for football and his readiness to contribute further at the highest level.