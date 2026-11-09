Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine marries actress Kay Bikitsha

Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Sipho Chaine has married longtime girlfriend and actress Kamvelihle Kay Bikitsha, with the couple sharing wedding photos on Instagram.

Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine has officially married his longtime girlfriend, actress Kamvelihle Bikitsha, who is known as Kay Bikitsha. The couple shared photos from their wedding ceremony on Instagram on Sunday.

The post was captioned: Mr and Mrs Chaine... Thank you, Jesus. The announcement drew congratulatory messages from fans and well-known figures across South African football and entertainment. Renowned broadcaster Robert Marawa wrote on Instagram: A keeper has found a keeper.

Also read Orlando Pirates notch up fourth straight win over Sekhukhune United

Fans Celebrate Chaine Marriage

Congratulations, my brother. Mr and Mrs Chaine forever. Social media users also celebrated the news, with one writing: Sipho Chaine's wife guys, I can only imagine how much laughter fills their home. Another comment read: Our goalkeeper has found his keeper!

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Orlando Pirates star Sipho Chaine has married actress Kay Bikitsha, and their beautiful wedding pictures have fans celebrating. Bikitsha is an actress known for portraying Nozuko on the series Gqeberha: The Empire. The wedding came a day after Chaine was in action for Orlando Pirates on Saturday, when the Buccaneers edged out Sekhukhune United 1-0 to book their place in the Carling Knockout Cup semi-finals.

Chaine Key Figure For Pirates

Chaine has established himself as one of the key figures in the Pirates squad since joining the Soweto giants during the 2022/23 season. Initially brought in to strengthen the club's goalkeeping department, the Free State-born shot-stopper has grown into the Buccaneers' first-choice goalkeeper. He has played an important role in their domestic and continental campaigns. His rise has also been recognised individually, with Chaine winning the Betway Premiership Goalkeeper of the Season award in consecutive campaigns, 2024/25 and 2025/26.

His performances were particularly impressive during the latter campaign, when he recorded 21 clean sheets to help Pirates end their 14-year wait for the league title. He also claimed his first Betway Premiership Player of the Month award in May 2026. Chaine has also become a regular in the Bafana Bafana setup. He will join the national team camp this week as they prepare for their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Kenya.

For the Pirates goalkeeper, the wedding marks a significant moment away from the football pitch. Away from the demands of professional football, Chaine now has another reason to celebrate after beginning a new chapter with Bikitsha. The couple's wedding announcement has given Pirates supporters another glimpse into the personal life of a goalkeeper who has become an increasingly important figure at the club.

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Chaine now prepares to turn his attention back to the demands of another busy season with the Buccaneers and the national team.