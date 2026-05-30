Orlando Pirates End 14-Year Drought with Treble Triumph Highlighted by Youth and Resilience

Orlando Pirates secured a historic treble, winning the MTN8, Carling Knockout Cup, and ending a 14-year league title wait. Assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi reveals the season was defined by overcoming immense adversity, a youthful squad, and remarkable defensive records, restoring belief in South African football.

Orlando Pirates achieved a historic treble in the 2022-2023 season, capturing the MTN8 , the Carling Knockout Cup , and most significantly, the Betway Premiership title. This league victory ended a long fourteen-year drought without a championship for the Soweto-based club.

Their dominance was clear in the statistics; they finished with an impressive 69 points, a record built on 21 wins, six draws, and only three losses. Offensively, they were the league's top scorers with 58 goals, while defensively they were nearly impenetrable, conceding just 12 goals. Goalkeeper Sipho Chaine was instrumental in this defensive fortitude, setting a new league record with 21 clean sheets.

However, according to assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi, the season's true narrative extended far beyond these impressive numbers. In a reflective interview on the #MSWOn947 radio show, he emphasized that the campaign was defined by profound adversity, significant setbacks, and remarkable resilience behind the scenes. He noted that the team's ability to stay competitive and ultimately triumph despite losing key players to injuries, facing off-field challenges, and enduring various disruptions made the achievement deeply meaningful.

Ncikazi expressed pride not just in the trophies, but in what the victory represented for South African football, stating it restored belief in the domestic game. He highlighted that the success was particularly commendable because it was accomplished with a very young squad, remarking that they had the third youngest team in the country. This commitment to integrating youth while maintaining elite performance levels, he believed, added a layer of significance beyond the silverware.

Ncikazi detailed the sheer volume of disruptions the team had to overcome throughout the long season. The list included the early-season loss of players, specific injuries to crucial members like Sihle and Xoki, a serious accident affecting personnel, the departure of a goalkeeper coach, the injury of another coach, and the transfer of a player like Mbokazi. Through all this turmoil, the team's defensive structure remained exceptionally solid, culminating in the league's best defensive record.

Their ability to continue dominating matches even as the personnel in various positions changed was a testament to their tactical flexibility and mental fortitude. The successful season naturally raises expectations for the upcoming CAF Champions League campaign, where the Buccaneers will aim to translate their domestic dominance onto the continental stage





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Orlando Pirates MTN8 Carling Knockout Cup Betway Premiership CAF Champions League Mandla Ncikazi Sipho Chaine South African Football Treble Youth Development Defensive Record Resilience

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