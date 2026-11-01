Orlando Pirates Beat Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 to Extend Soweto Derby Unbeaten Run to Seven League Games

Orlando Pirates defeated Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 in the Soweto Derby, extending their unbeaten league run against their rivals to seven matches. Pirates have now won 10 of the last 18 meetings across all competitions.

Orlando Pirates defeated Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 in the Soweto Derby this past weekend, extending their unbeaten run in league meetings between the two sides to seven matches.

The victory further strengthened Pirates dominance over their Soweto rivals in one of South African football biggest rivalries. Pirates have now won 10 of their last 18 meetings across all competitions, while Chiefs have managed just a handful of victories during that period. Chiefs most recent triumph over Pirates came in May last year when they defeated the Buccaneers in the Nedbank Cup final.

Also read Orlando Pirates Win Soweto Derby Against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium

However, the Glamour Boys have since struggled to get the better of their neighbours, suffering two defeats in their next three encounters. Despite Pirates recent dominance, Chiefs still hold the overall advantage in the historical head-to-head record with 75 victories compared to the Buccaneers 50. The Soweto giants have met 64 times across domestic league and cup competitions during the PSL era. Pirates have claimed 27 victories compared to Chiefs 23, while 14 encounters have ended in draws.

Advertisement

For much of the rivalry history, Kaizer Chiefs enjoyed the upper hand, particularly during the 1980s when the Glamour Boys were among the dominant forces in South African football. However, the balance gradually began to shift in Pirates favour during the 1990s, with the Buccaneers increasingly challenging their neighbours for domestic honours. That shift has become even more noticeable in recent years, with Pirates enjoying a sustained run of positive results against Chiefs.

Pirates dominance is also reflected in their success on the trophy front, having collected major domestic honours and established themselves as regular contenders in African competitions. Their current run against Chiefs could be seen as a reminder of the dominance Amakhosi once enjoyed during their golden era in the 1980s. While Chiefs remain ahead in the overall historical head-to-head record, Pirates are steadily changing the narrative of the Soweto Derby.

Ouaddou Emotional On The Touchline

In the match itself, Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou lived through the emotions of the Soweto Derby on the touchline. When he was not showing his frustration by kicking objects or loosening his tie, he was lying prone. In the end, it all made sense as the Moroccan knelt jubilantly at the final whistle with a clenched fist pumped and pointed to the heavens.

Arguably the most exciting team in domestic football since the start of the season, Pirates faced their second-biggest challenge against their arch-rivals. Having lost 2-0 in the final previously, it seemed Pirates were headed for yet another defeat. Except this one would have stung even more as it would have come in the derby where not only three points but also the country bragging rights were at stake.

Chiefs displayed a vigorous first-half performance, notwithstanding the early setback of Wandile Duba miss and Pirates taking the lead through Yanela Mbuthuma. In fact, they created their own luck with Pule Mmodi stabbing home after Sipho Chaine spilled a save. Chiefs had ample chances to kill off the game in the first half, exploiting the spaces with well-timed runs, thanks in part to Ouaddou flawed system which included playing Deon Hotto at right-back instead of his preferred left-back position.

Advertisement

Chiefs Miss First Half Opportunities

The Pirates midfield was also virtually empty with Lebohang Maboe and Sibongiseni Mthethwa pulling the strings with relative ease. But for all their dominance, Chiefs failed to convert their chances as the two teams went into the break level at 1-1. That first-half display proved that Pirates were still not entirely well-oiled with their youngsters needing to develop the temperament to deliver in high-stakes encounters if they are to remain a dominant force.

But there is something Ouaddou seems to have ingrained in this team: a fighting mentality even when they have their backs against the wall. Pirates showed precisely that in the second half, taking the lead through Tshepang Moremi. Ouaddou might have thought they had turned the corner, introducing Mthetheleli Mthiyane and Mpho Padime for their derby debuts. The former appeared to make the experienced coach age quicker, losing possession not once but on several occasions.

Meanwhile, Padime proved more constructive on the day. It must be said that Ouaddou did not cut a frustrated figure simply because his team was failing to apply themselves correctly, but also because Chiefs were making things easy for Pirates and were there for the taking. This was largely down to the fact that Amakhosi coach Fernando da Cruz looked out of sorts in the second half.

Da Cruz Lack Of Tactical Substitutions

Despite realising that his team had lost its intensity with a whopping 30 minutes remaining, he still opted against making tactical substitutions until the 75th minute. That decision not only exposed a lack of a Plan B but also suggested a reluctance to take risks, especially in a derby where the score margin matters little compared to the result: win, draw or lose.

Overall, it was Pirates who sealed the victory with Ouaddou enjoying himself alongside the players and supporters after the final whistle, showing off some slick dance moves. That was the reward for a hard-fought victory, even if the performance also showed that his team still has a long way to go.