Orlando Pirates Edge Closer to Title Race with 2-0 Win Over Stellenbosch FC

Orlando Pirates moved within two points of league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns with a 2-0 victory over Stellenbosch FC, thanks to goals from Evidence Makgopa and Patrick Maswanganyi. The win keeps their title hopes alive as the Betway Premiership reaches its climax.

Orlando Pirates secured a crucial 2-0 victory over Stellenbosch FC at the Athlone Stadium on Tuesday night, propelling them within two points of log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns in the Betway Premiership .

The Buccaneers' triumph, fueled by goals from Evidence Makgopa and Patrick Maswanganyi, has set the stage for a thrilling climax to the 2025/26 season, with just three matches remaining. Pirates dominated from the outset, with Relebohile Mofokeng orchestrating their early attacking play. Despite Stellenbosch's defensive resilience, the Soweto giants maintained control, with Thalente Mbatha and Makhehlene Makhaula testing the opposition goalkeeper from distance.

The breakthrough came in the 42nd minute when Makgopa capitalized on a set piece, heading in Maswanganyi's cross to give Pirates the lead. Moments later, Maswanganyi doubled the advantage, capitalizing on a defensive error to slot the ball into the net. Stellenbosch threatened a comeback in the second half, with Wonderboy Makhubu and Genino Palace coming close to reducing the deficit, but Pirates' solid defense held firm.

The win marks Pirates' 19th of the season, keeping their title aspirations alive as they prepare for the final stretch of the campaign. Pirates' head coach, Jose Riveiro, praised his team's resilience and tactical discipline, emphasizing the importance of maintaining focus in the remaining fixtures.

Meanwhile, Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker rued his side's missed chances, acknowledging Pirates' superiority on the night. With the title race heating up, Pirates will look to build on this momentum in their upcoming fixtures, while Stellenbosch will aim to regroup and secure their position in the top half of the table





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