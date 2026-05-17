Orlando Pirates, Durban City fail to secure league title, Pirates coach optimistic, and more in PSL

Explore the latest news in the PSL, with Orlando Pirates falling short of securing the league title and their coach being optimistic. Also, learn about the intense nature of the competition and the battle for survival between a few teams.

Orlando Pirates and Durban City couldn't secure the league title during their Betway Premiership clash on May 16. Pirates were hoping to claim the title for the first time since 2011/2012 season but failed to do so by drawing 0-0 with their rivals.

Pirates now need to secure victory against relegation-threatened Orbit College at the season finale. Sea Robbers coach Ouaddou highlighted the intense nature of the PSL season and expressed optimism regarding his troops' chance to claim the title against Orbit





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Nkosinathi Sibisi Orlando Pirates Durban City FC Betway Premiership PSL Betway Premiership 2025/2026 Orlando Amstel Arena Betway Premier League Suspense Happiness Joy

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