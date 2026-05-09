The news text is about Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou expressing his opinion on Sipho Chaine's performance and his belief that Chaine deserves recognition and a place in the Bafana Bafana squad for the FIFA World Cup in the United States and Mexico.

Orlando Pirates coach wants his player on the plane to USA Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou believes Sipho Chaine has done enough to earn a place in the Bafana Bafana squad for next month’s FIFA World Cup in the United States and Mexico .

Chaine has been one of the club’s standout performers this season and recently matched Ronwen Williams’ PSL clean-sheet record after another strong display against Stellenbosch FC. Chaine is an important player for us. I hope definitely that Hugo Broos, the coach of the national team, will see his performance. And I really, really hope that he will be part of the national team in the US. He deserves it and he’s working hard for that





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Orlando Pirates Sipho Chaine Bafana Bafana FIFA World Cup United States Mexico Ronwen Williams Clean-Sheet Record Coach Hugo Broos National Team Selection Performance

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