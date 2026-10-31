Orlando Pirates beat Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 as Ouaddou admits first-half tactical errors

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou admitted his first-half tactics were wrong but praised his players after a 2-1 derby win over Kaizer Chiefs moved them top of the Betway Premiership.

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou admitted his first-half tactics were wrong but praised his players after a 2-1 Betway Premiership derby win over Kaizer Chiefs at Soccer City on Saturday.

The victory moved Pirates top of the standings, even if only for a few hours, and came after a mistake from Sipho Chaine allowed Pule Mmodi to equalise for Chiefs. Pirates took the lead early on before Mmodi levelled for the Glamour Boys. In the second half, the Sea Robbers went into another gear and scored the second to claim another derby win over their rivals.

Also read Kaizer Chiefs Face Orlando Pirates in Soweto Derby at FNB Stadium

Ouaddou Admits First Half Tactical Errors

Ouaddou said Chiefs wasted their chances in the first half, which allowed Pirates to regroup. It was an intense game. I got it wrong in the first half, he said. I tried to surprise the opposition with some tactical choices that were not spot on.

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I put the team in trouble and it could have cost us the game. Chiefs could easily have gone into halftime 3-1 ahead, but they didn't take their chances. Ouaddou also admitted that Chiefs were better in the first half. Yes, it was a derby, we know the spirit of the derby, he told SuperSport TV.

I think every team had its half, you can say that Kaizer Chiefs had the first half unfortunately they didn't take the chance. After we came with intention in the second half, we made some changes in terms of players but tactically as well. We made some tactical adjustments at halftime, changed some players and put them in the right positions. I think in the second half we were spot on.

Pirates Display Resilience In Second Half

We have seen the real face of Pirates in the second half, it means the team is resilient, solid, able to play, able to be sold and to score, this is the values of Pirates. So, I'm a proud coach, I really thank the players. Ouaddou said his exuberant celebrations at the final whistle came with a sense of relief given the pressure going into the game.

He sank to his knees at the final whistle, pumping his fists and screaming out, and also danced with celebrating fans. It's not easy to do this job, especially at a big club like Pirates, explained Ouaddou. I'm driven by excellence and always want to push my players to be better. Sometimes on the touchline you see the emotions of somebody who really wants to win.

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Ouaddou Praises Young Squad After Derby Win

For some players, those emotions can push them to perform at their best. For others, who might not be as strong mentally, seeing the coach react like that can surprise them. But football at the highest level involves a lot of emotion and pressure, and we all have to learn to manage that. I'm very proud of the boys because it's not easy to win a derby, especially with one of the youngest teams in the PSL.

We lost the MTN8 final, and I know our fans were very disappointed. This victory is a gift to them. It's a fantastic gift for me because the 1st November will be happy my birthday, I will have 48, I'm getting old. But it's a fantastic gift, well done for the boys, well done for the fans, they deserve it, and I'm a happy coach.