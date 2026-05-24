Orlando Pirates coach hints at retirement after winning league title

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has hinted that he may not return for the new season after helping the club secure the league title, his third trophy since joining the club. Winning the league title after almost resigning when he lost his first two league games, he says he is tired and lacks energy, insinuating he might leave after just one successful term. His exit would mean history repeating itself as a few coaches such as Gordon Igesund and Ruud Krol, among others, left after winning the league in 2001 and 2011, respectively.

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has hinted that he may not return for the new season after helping the club secure the league title, his third trophy since joining the club.

Winning the league title after almost resigning when he lost his first two league games, he says he is tired and lacks energy, insinuating he might leave after just one successful term. His exit would mean history repeating itself as a few coaches such as Gordon Igesund and Ruud Krol, among others, left after winning the league in 2001 and 2011, respectively.

After securing the league title, Ouaddou says he wants to rest and be with his family and think about the future





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Orlando Pirates Abdeslam Ouaddou Winning League Title Hints At Retirement Leaving After Just One Successful Term History Repeating Itself Gordon Igesund Ruud Krol

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