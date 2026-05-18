Orlando Pirates coach concerned after league title race left to be decided on final day

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou expressed his disappointment after his team's inability to convert their set pieces in their 0-0 draw against Durban City, which left the league title race to be decided on the final matchday.

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou looks dejected after their Betway Premiership draw with Durban City at Orlando Stadium on Saturday. Pirates created a staggering 19 corner kicks but failed to convert any of them as they were forced to settle for a point on Saturday.

The result left Pirates with a fair degree of pressure, with them needing a win against Orbit College in their last match of the season at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday to clinch their first league title since 2012. Pirates are desperate to get over the line but it is not going to be easy because second-from-bottom Orbit College are in danger of relegation





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Set Pieces Corner Kicks Dejection Disappointment Confusion Interested Pressure Suspense Optimism

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