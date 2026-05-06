Orlando Pirates Coach Compares PSL Title Race to Premier League Thriller

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has likened the intense title race between his team and Mamelodi Sundowns to the Premier League battle between Arsenal and Manchester City, highlighting how this rivalry has heightened excitement in South African football. With just three games left, Pirates are two points behind Sundowns, setting the stage for a dramatic finish.

Patrick Maswanganyi and Masindi Nemtajela of Orlando Pirates were in action against Teboho Mokoena of Mamelodi Sundowns during their recent Betway Premiership match. Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has drawn parallels between their title race with Mamelodi Sundowns and the intense battle between Arsenal and Manchester City in the English Premier League , emphasizing how this rivalry has elevated excitement in South African football.

The Bucs secured a crucial 2-0 victory over Stellenbosch FC at Athlone Stadium on Tuesday night, with goals from Evidence Makgopa and Patrick Maswanganyi, reducing the gap between them and Sundowns to just two points with three matches remaining. Meanwhile, Sundowns also triumphed, defeating Golden Arrows 2-0 at Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday night.

Ouaddou highlighted the similarities between the PSL title race and the Premier League’s thrilling contest, stating, If you can see the Premier League in England, Manchester City and Arsenal are fighting; I think it’s the same fight that we see in the PSL. This creates a lot of interest for the fans in the country. It’s not funny when you know the champions 10 games before the end of the season.

As a fan, if you know the champions at the beginning of the season, you lose interest. This season we’ve tried to bring more competitiveness... my boys have been doing really well. The Pirates coach suggested that the title race will go down to the wire this season. Let’s see what will be the result at the end of the season, but the most important thing is to give this competitiveness to the PSL until the end.

You don’t know what will happen to the rival in the next few matches, so for us the dream is still here. It’s possible to fight until the last game, and maybe the champions will be decided on the last day





SowetanLIVE / 🏆 13. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Orlando Pirates Mamelodi Sundowns PSL Premier League Football

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kaizer Chiefs leading race for Orlando Pirates strikerMabasa, who is currently on loan at Stellenbosch FC, will see his deal with Pirates expire at the end of the season.

Read more »

THREE matches which potentially cost Orlando Pirates the league?Missed chances and dropped points have left Orlando Pirates chasing, while Mamelodi Sundowns edge closer to another league title.

Read more »

Breaking: Orlando Pirates breaks silence on whether Mabasa will play on WednesdayTeam news regarding Tshegofatso Mabasa ahead of the Pirates clash could prove decisive for Stellenbosch FC on Wednesday.

Read more »

R68.6 million: Orlando Pirates star Mofokeng ranked Africa’s most expensiveBafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates superstar Relebohile Mofokeng has powered to the summit of Africa's highest valued U23 player at R68.6m.

Read more »

Orlando Pirates’ League Hopes Rest on Kaizer ChiefsOrlando Pirates’ chances of winning the league depend on Kaizer Chiefs getting a positive result against Mamelodi Sundowns, while Kaizer Chiefs also fight for CAF Confederation Cup qualification. The title race is tight, and several other sporting and national events are unfolding across South Africa.

Read more »

Orlando Pirates secure CAF Champions League spot for 2026/27 seasonOrlando Pirates confirmed their place in next season's CAF Champions League after securing a top-two finish in the league. Despite an early exit this season, they will join Mamelodi Sundowns in representing South Africa in Africa's premier club competition. Their recent win over Stellenbosch, with a goal from a set piece, highlights their strong defensive organization and attacking efficiency.

Read more »