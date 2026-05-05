Orlando Pirates Close Gap on Sundowns with 2-0 Win Over Stellenbosch FC

Orlando Pirates kept their title hopes alive with a 2-0 victory over Stellenbosch FC, reducing Mamelodi Sundowns' lead to two points. Goals from Evidence Makgopa and Patrick Maswanganyi secured the win, setting up a thrilling finale to the Betway Premiership season.

Evidence Makgopa celebrated after scoring during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 match between Stellenbosch FC and Orlando Pirates at Athlone Stadium on Wednesday. The Buccaneers secured a crucial 2-0 victory, keeping the pressure on league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns .

Goals from Makgopa and Patrick Maswanganyi in front of a sold-out crowd ensured Pirates closed the gap to just two points with three games remaining in the season. Meanwhile, Sundowns could extend their lead back to five points with a win against Kaizer Chiefs at Loftus Versfeld Stadium later in the week. Early in the match, Pirates dominated possession, with Maswanganyi testing the Stellies defense before Makgopa’s header in the 42nd minute broke the deadlock.

Just before halftime, Maswanganyi doubled the lead with a clever shot that evaded both Makgopa and goalkeeper Sage Stephens, leaving the net empty. In the second half, Stellenbosch coach Gavin Hunt made tactical changes, bringing on Ashley Cupido and Vuyolwethu Andrieas to inject energy into the attack. While Stellies improved their possession and created chances, Pirates’ defense held firm. Despite late pressure, the Buccaneers held on for a vital win, moving closer to Sundowns in the title race.

Pirates will next face Magesi FC on Saturday, while Stellenbosch travel to Durban City on Friday





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Orlando Pirates Mamelodi Sundowns Betway Premiership Evidence Makgopa Patrick Maswanganyi

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