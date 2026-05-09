Orlando Pirates Clinch Second on Premiership Table after Demolishing Magesi

Oswin Appollis of Orlando Pirates celebrates as his side scored three goals against Magesi in a Betway Premiership match at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.

Maswanganyi 8’, Sebelebele 22’, Appollis 60’against Magesi 3-0 at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday night, handling the pressure that Mamelodi Sundowns had applied earlier in the day. Pirates are second on the log with 65 points, three behind Sundowns, who have played one game more, but trail on an inferior seven-goal difference.

As such, if Pirates win their final two matches of the season, against Durban City next Saturday and Orbit College on May 23, they are all but guaranteed the league title for the first time in 14 years. Sipho Chaine wrote his name into the history books. Sundowns are not surrendering their ninth successive title without a fight.

Earlier in the day, they thrashed Siwelele 7-4 in their penultimate league fixture before preparing to face TS Galaxy in Mbombela on Tuesday night





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