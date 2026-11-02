Orlando Pirates Beat Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 in Soweto Derby

Orlando Pirates beat Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 in the Soweto Derby at FNB Stadium, with Ouaddou praising Chiefs and Da Cruz blaming officiating and inexperience.

Orlando Pirates defeated Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 in the Soweto Derby at FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Goals from Yanela Mbuthuma and Tshepang Moremi secured the win for the Buccaneers, while the result left the Betway Premiership title race open and tightened the standings at the top of the table.

The match was played at FNB Stadium in Nasrec, Soweto, and was the latest meeting between two of the most followed clubs in South African football. Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou and Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz both spoke to the media after the game, offering very different views on what had decided the contest.

Also read Orlando Pirates Win Soweto Derby Against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium

Ouaddou Praises Kaizer Chiefs After Soweto Derby

Speaking after his team's victory, Ouaddou was full of praise for his arch-rivals. He said Chiefs have a very good team with talented young players, and he believes the club is on the right path.

Ouaddou also argued that Chiefs should not be written off in the title race. He said the Chiefs technical team is doing a great job and that people should give the coaching staff time to work and implement their game model.

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Ouaddou added that Kaizer Chiefs is a big club with great fans. He repeated that the technical team is doing well, a message that stood out given how competitive the rivalry usually is on the pitch.

Chiefs Missed Chances in First Half

Chiefs dominated possession during the first half and created several opportunities. Those chances were enough to give them a commanding lead before the interval, but they could not turn pressure into goals.

That failure to convert allowed Pirates to remain in the contest. The Buccaneers were still in the game when Moremi struck the winner in the 55th minute, shifting the momentum of the derby in their favour.

The result underlined how fine the margins can be in a derby, where a single chance or a single moment can decide the outcome. For Chiefs, the difference between a comfortable first half and a defeat came down to finishing.

Da Cruz Points to Officiating and Experience

Da Cruz blamed poor officiating and the lack of experience in his young squad for the defeat. He said the analysis was simple: his team needed to finish the game off in the first half, and he suggested that two or three goals would have been enough to kill it off.

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He also said the team still needs to review Pirates' first goal. Da Cruz noted that it was offside and suggested that there may have been a red card in the situation, although he stressed that the review was still ongoing.

Despite the setback, Da Cruz refused to give up on the league. He said the Soweto Derby defeat made the title race more difficult, but he stressed that the Premiership is a long campaign with 21 fixtures still to be played.

Injuries and Title Race Outlook for Chiefs

Da Cruz said Chiefs have been unlucky since the start of the season and that the return of injured players will be important. He believes that greater consistency will follow once the squad is fully available again.

He also pointed out that Chiefs have drawn many matches this season. Although he felt his side deserved to win the derby, he acknowledged that a lack of experience prevented them from securing all three points.

With 21 fixtures remaining, both clubs still have time to influence the Betway Premiership race. The Soweto Derby result gives Pirates a valuable advantage in the rivalry, while Chiefs will look to recover, reduce their draws and keep their title hopes alive.