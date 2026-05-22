Orlando Pirates Aim for Premiership Glory on Final Day

Orlando Pirates must win their final match of the season to secure the Betway Premiership title, a feat they have achieved in the past. The Buccaneers' history is marked by dramatic championship wins on the final day, with two victories in 2011 and 2012.

Orlando Pirates must secure a victory against Orbit College on Saturday to claim the Betway Premiership title, a feat they have accomplished in the past.

This final-day showdown marks the Buccaneers' eighth attempt to dethrone Mamelodi Sundowns, who have held the crown for the past eight seasons. The club's history is marked by dramatic championship wins on the final day, with two victories in 2011 and 2012. In 2011, Pirates capitalized on Ajax Cape Town's collapse, securing the title on goal difference. The following year, they retained their crown by defeating their closest rivals in a nail-biting finish.

The 2011 season saw Pirates trailing Ajax Cape Town by two points heading into the final day, but a crucial error by goalkeeper Hans Vonk resulted in a 2-2 draw for Ajax against Maritzburg United. Pirates, meanwhile, secured a 2-1 victory over Arrows with a late goal from Isaac Chansa, ultimately claiming the title on goal difference. Despite this success, the club failed to renew coach Ruud Krol's contract and instead hired Julio Leal for the following season.

However, Leal was dismissed halfway through the campaign. The team's performance remained strong under caretaker coach Augusto Palacios, who guided them to the 2012 championship. In the final game of the 2012 season, Pirates held a two-point advantage over Moroka Swallows, securing their victory with a 4-2 win over Arrows. Swallows, under Gordon Igesund's leadership, secured a 1-0 win over Maritzburg with an 88th-minute goal from Lefa Tsutsulupa





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Orlando Pirates Betway Premiership Mamelodi Sundowns Championship Final Day Goal Difference Ajax Cape Town Maritzburg United Arrows Isaac Chansa Augusto Palacios Moroka Swallows Gordon Igesund Lefa Tsutsulupa

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