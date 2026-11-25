Orlando Pirates secure Betway Premiership top spot with win over Golden Arrows. Head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou declares ambition to win CAF Champions League ahead of Simba SC clash.

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has publicly declared his team's ultimate ambition to win the CAF Champions League following a decisive 2-0 victory over Golden Arrows. The match took place at the Orlando Amstel Arena in Soweto on Tuesday evening, establishing the Buccaneers as the leaders of the Betway Premiership. This strategic shift marks a clear departure from the previous season's defensive mindset, as Ouaddou demands higher standards and consistent excellence from his squad.

Match Details and League Standings

The decisive victory was secured through late goals scored by Boitumelo Radiopane and Bheki Mabuza. These critical strikes ensured that the Buccaneers defeated Abafana Bes'thende, widely known as Golden Arrows, with a clean sheet. The result propels Orlando Pirates to the top of the Betway Premiership table with a total of 28 points after completing ten games. They currently hold a two-point advantage over second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns, with both clubs having played an identical number of matches in the league campaign.

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Ouaddou's Clear Ambitions and Standards

Speaking to SuperSport TV after the final whistle, Abdeslam Ouaddou emphasized that competing at the highest level is non-negotiable for a club of Pirates' stature. He stated that the team must be ready to play every three days and maintain an ambitious approach to every fixture. Ouaddou expressed satisfaction with the team's recent form, noting that the squad should now be the one chasing other titles rather than being pursued. This represents a significant psychological shift from the previous season when the team found itself in a chasing position during the league race.

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Champions League Preparation Against Simba SC

The immediate focus for Orlando Pirates now shifts to the opening round of the CAF Champions League group stage. The team is scheduled to travel to Tanzania to face Simba SC, managed by Steve Barker. Ouaddou has cautioned his players that this upcoming fixture will present a formidable challenge. He specifically highlighted Barker's tactical acumen, noting that the South African coach possesses intimate knowledge of the Pirates' playing style and organizational weaknesses, which will make the away match particularly difficult.

Squad Rotation and Rest Strategy

To manage the demanding schedule of domestic league commitments and continental competition, Ouaddou has outlined a strategy of strategic rest. He informed his players that while they will not judge the current league position excessively, they must prepare intensely for the Simba SC encounter. The coaching staff intends to rest key players in the immediate aftermath of the Golden Arrows match to ensure peak physical condition for the African tournament. This careful management aims to balance immediate league success with the long-term goal of securing the continental title.