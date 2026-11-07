Orlando Pirates Beat Sekhukhune United 1-0 to Reach Carling Knockout Semi-Finals

Orlando Pirates defeated Sekhukhune United 1-0 at Orlando Stadium on Saturday, with Mpho Padime scoring the only goal in the 31st minute to send the Buccaneers into the Carling Knockout semi-finals.

Orlando Pirates advanced to the Carling Knockout semi-finals with a 1-0 win over Sekhukhune United at Orlando Stadium on Saturday. Mpho Padime scored the only goal in the 31st minute.

Pirates join Mamelodi Sundowns, who were the first team to book their place in the last four. The Buccaneers will find out their semi-final opponent on Sunday evening after the remaining quarter-finals. The win continued Pirates' dominance over Sekhukhune this season. They have now beaten the Limpopo side four times without conceding a goal.

Also read Papi Zothwane not planning to 'coach with fear' ahead of massive Orlando Pirates cup tie

Padime Scores First Start Goal

After a cagey opening 30 minutes, Pirates found the breakthrough when Tshepang Moremi delivered a dangerous cross into the penalty area. The Sekhukhune defence failed to deal with the ball, allowing it to travel to the far post. Padime, unmarked, showed composure to gather himself and poke the ball into the net. It was his second goal of the season and his first start for the Buccaneers.

Advertisement

The 20-year-old had earlier lost the ball while showboating, frustrating coach Abdeslam Ouaddou. The Moroccan angrily motioned that the score was still 0-0. Padime made amends with the goal that gave the defending champions the lead. Pirates then controlled the match, which had threatened to run away from them.

Sekhukhune started with an attacking formation, pairing Chibuike Ohizu and Bethuel Muzeu upfront. Coach Papi Zothwane was eager to end his side's winless run against Pirates. Ohizu almost broke through after 13 minutes, sneaking between Lebone Seema and Sbangani Zulu. But the Nigerian fell after a nudge from Zulu, denying Sekhukhune a glorious chance.

Sekhukhune Missed Chances Costly

The central defensive pairing of Seema and Zulu lacked fluidity early on, but Sekhukhune failed to punish them. That miss proved costly. Before the goal, the scorching heat at Orlando Stadium forced a water break in the first half. Conditions cooled after the goal as Pirates took control.

Oswin Appollis came on for Padime around the hour mark. Appollis should have had an assist 10 minutes later after a neat inter-play with Moremi. Appollis laid the ball on a plate for Moremi, but his Pirates and Bafana Bafana teammate was not fast enough to connect. That would have wrapped up the tie.

Advertisement

Pirates then had to endure a nervy finish as Sekhukhune threw everything forward. But the Buccaneers held on for their fourth win over Sekhukhune this year without conceding. Earlier this season, Pirates beat Sekhukhune 3-0, a result that led to Cedric Kaze being fired as head coach. Zothwane, who had held Pirates to a 2-2 draw while at Richards Bay, was appointed to replace him.

Pirates Move Closer to Final

The win moved Pirates closer to reaching the Carling Knockout final for the second year in a row. They won the competition last year. The Buccaneers arrived on a high after beating arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto derby a week earlier. Sekhukhune were looking to end a four-match winless run against Pirates.

Sekhukhune had not scored in their last four meetings with Pirates. That drought continued at Orlando Stadium. On Sunday, Kaizer Chiefs host Siwelele FC in Polokwane, while Stellenbosch FC welcome AmaZulu. Those matches will determine the remaining two semi-final spots.

Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has spoken about the winning mentality at the club, which he inherited from former coach Jose Riveiro. Ouaddou insists the squad remains hungry for more silverware. Sekhukhune coach Papi Zothwane had said before the match that his side would not fear Pirates. But they were left to rue missed opportunities and another defeat to the Soweto giants.