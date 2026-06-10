Organize Your Tax Records: Expert Advice for the 2026 Tax Year in South Africa

Chartered accountant Professor Dilip Garach emphasizes the importance of organizing tax records for the upcoming tax season, clarifying the 2026 tax year period from March 2025 to February 2026, and reminding taxpayers of their obligations to the South African Revenue Service.

Many tax filing challenges arise from late submissions, inaccurate information and a lack of awareness about tax obligations. Durban-based chartered accountant, Professor Dilip Garach says, "The tax season is upon us.

I mean, most people stress about tax purely because they don't organise themselves. So, I think it's most important to organize your tax records, and that can be done through a dedicated folder, either physical, or some people prefer doing it digitally.

" "It's for the 2026 tax year. So, what do you mean by the 2026 tax year? This tax year commences on the 1st of March 2025, and it continues till the 28th of February 2026. So, that is the period upon which we are now reporting to the South African Revenue Service," explains Garach.

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Tax Filing Tax Season Tax Records South African Revenue Service 2026 Tax Year

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