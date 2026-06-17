Organised Labour Warns Against Scapegoating Migrants for South Africa's Economic Crisis

At a Nedlac briefing, trade unions including Cosatu, Fedusa, Saftu and Nactu state that migrants are not responsible for South Africa's economic problems, blaming instead corruption, deindustrialisation, poor governance and state incapacity while condemning rising xenophobia and the exploitation of vulnerable workers.

Organised labour unions have issued a stark warning that migrants are being wrongly blamed for South Africa 's deep‑seated economic crisis, condemning the rise of xenophobia and calling out state failure as the root causes of unemployment and public anger.

In a media briefing held at the Nedlac offices in Johannesburg on 17 June 2026, the National Economic Development and Labour Council - which brings together Cosatu, Fedusa, Saftu and Nactu - underscored that the country's economic woes are not the result of migration but of exploitation, corruption, deindustrialisation, poor governance and the inability to create an inclusive economy. The unions acknowledged the genuine frustrations of millions of South Africans facing joblessness, poverty, inequality, crime and crumbling public services, but insisted that scapegoating migrants will not resolve these systemic problems.

They argued that removing foreign nationals from workplaces or communities will not reopen factories, repair failing municipalities, strengthen public health care or generate sustainable employment. The briefing came amid heightened tension in Durban, where police clashed with Malawian nationals camped outside the Sherwood Hall transit site. More than 6,000 Malawians, exceeding the site's capacity, protested after women and children were relocated; the confrontation saw police use stun grenades and rubber bullets, while demonstrators threw stones.

Durban mayor Cyril Xaba announced political interventions involving the departments of justice, home affairs and others to expedite processes, with ten buses deployed for transport and increased security, including the South African Police Service. Organised labour also condemned the unlawful employment of undocumented migrants, denouncing employers who exploit vulnerable workers - both South African and foreign - to depress wages and undermine collective bargaining.

The council highlighted that weak borders, poor inspections, corruption and underfunded Home Affairs systems have fuelled public frustration and eroded confidence in the state. Nedlac warned that anti‑migrant sentiment is increasingly coordinated and politically orchestrated, aiming to divide workers and redirect anger from structural failures towards vulnerable groups. The unions expressed concern that such mobilisation portrays South Africa as xenophobic and violent, damaging its international standing.

Recalling the deadly xenophobic violence of 2008, they vowed not to allow legitimate public anger to be manipulated into hatred and lawlessness. The council stressed that without addressing the structural disparities that drive migration - such as underdevelopment in African states - and without cracking down on exploitation by employers, the cycle of division and scapegoating will persist





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