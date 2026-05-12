Organised Labour and Unions Condemn Ramaphosa's Decision to Seek Judicial Review in Phala Phala Case

The text discusses organised labour's concern over President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to seek judicial review of the Constitutional Court judgment on the Phala Phala case, which relates to a foreign currency theft scandal involving him and his Limpopo farm. The unions claim that the correct political route is for him to resign due to potential constitutional violations and serious misconduct.

Organised labour, including Saftu and Cosatu, expresses disapproval of Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to seek judicial review of the Constitutional Court judgement regarding the Phala Phala case, considering this a correct political route for him to resign.

This comes in the light of evidence suggesting potential violations of the constitution and serious misconduct linked to the foreign currency theft from his Limpopo farm. They emphasize the importance of upholding the judiciary’s independence and accountability while not expecting public support for politicians seeking to discredit the renewal of South Africa's society, institutions, and corruption fight





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President Cyril Ramaphosa Phala Phala Case Judicial Review Organised Labour Unions Constitutional Court Foreign Currency Theft Limpopo Farm

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