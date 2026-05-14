Orbit College's Relegation Could Be a Quick Trip to the Top Flight

If Orbit College are relegated at the end of the season, they will join a small list of clubs who have had only a single campaign in the top flight. Orbit sit three points above last place, which sees automatic relegation, and are a single point above 15th spot in the Betway Premiership but have a tough last two outings away at Stellenbosch on Saturday and then at home to Orlando Pirates on 23 May. If they are overtaken by both Magesi and Marumo Gallants and go down, it will have been a quick trip to the top flight for the Rustenburg-based outfit.

If Orbit College are relegated at the end of the season, they will join a small list of clubs who have had only a single campaign in the top flight .

Orbit sit three points above last place, which sees automatic relegation, and are a single point above 15th spot in the Betway Premiership but have a tough last two outings away at Stellenbosch on Saturday and then at home to Orlando Pirates on 23 May. If they are overtaken by both Magesi and Marumo Gallants and go down, it will have been a quick trip to the top flight for the Rustenburg-based outfit.

Vasco da Gama were the last side to win promotion but then last only one season in the Premiership, finishing second last at the end of the 2010/11 season and losing in the post-season promotion-relegation playoff. Bay United had a single season in the top flight in the 2008/09 campaign, after winning promotion via playoffs, but finished stone last in their debut top flight campaign, 12 points adrift at the bottom.

Seven Stars played only one season in the top flight in 1998/99 but were not relegated, rather amalgamating the next year with Cape Town Spurs to form Ajax Cape Town. Stars, where Gavin Hunt cut his coaching teeth, actually finished in fifth spot, the best return for a newly promoted team in Premier Soccer League history.

As a result of the merger, Mother City was formed and competed in the 1999/2000 season, but with two victories in 34 games and a paltry total of 10 points, quickly disappeared. Michau Warriors, who were based in Port Elizabeth (now Gqeberha) and whose owner later faced drug trafficking charges abroad, competed in the first PSL season in 1996-97 but were relegated when they finished second from bottom position.

In those days, there were no playoffs, and the bottom two automatically went down. It was the same in 2020 for Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, who bought the Bidvest Wits franchise at the start of the 2020/21 campaign, but new owner Lawrence Mulaudzi proved unable to pay the bills and within months sold it to Polokwane businessman Abram Sello, who, after the side won the Nedbank Cup and finished 12th in the league, rebranded the club Marumo Gallants from the following season.

The last club to win promotion but then go straight back down to the National First Division was Chippa United, but they returned after one season and have remained in the top flight since. Chippa’s first top flight season was the 2012/13 campaign, and they returned in 2014 and have been part of the Premiership ever since





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