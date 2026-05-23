Orbit College holds the key to who will win the Championship in Betway Premiership

With the Betway Premiership season's curtain falling this weekend, Orbit College holds the key to who will win the Championship. As they face Orlando Pirates at Mbombela Stadium this Saturday, they will be fighting to save their top-flight status and prevent relegation. Their assistant coach, Kabelo Machete, sees their performance as crucial to determining whether it will be Mamelodi or Orlando who lifts the Championship trophy.

The Betway Premiership season's curtain will fall this weekend as Orbit College faces a difficult task in preserving their top-flight status. They hold the key to who will win the Championship as they host Orlando Pirates at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday.

Coach Abdeslam Ouaddou believes in the team's ability to rise to the occasion and secure their first league title since 2011/12. Orbit's assistant coach, Kabelo Machete, sees their performance as crucial to determining whether it will be Mamelodi or Orlando who lifts the Championship trophy.

Both teams have contrasting fortunes this season, with Orbit in 15th place and Pirates, who were expected to clinch the title at their packed home ground, now with a chance for their first league title since 2011/12. The Buccaneers' seven players on loan from Pirates will also miss out on a championship medal should Pirates win





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Betway Premiership Orbit College Orlando Pirates Mbombela Stadium Championship Relegation Coach Abdeslam Ouaddou Kabelo Machete Loan Agreement Championship Medal

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