SAWS issues Orange Level 5 storm warning and Yellow Level 1 coastal wind alert for November 14

The South African Weather Service has issued an Orange Level 5 warning for severe thunderstorms over parts of the Free State, KZN and Mpumalanga, plus a Yellow Level 1 coastal wind warning for Cape Town, with extreme heat threatening matric exams.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued an Orange Level 5 warning for severe thunderstorms across parts of the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga for Saturday, November 14.

The warning covers the far eastern parts of the Free State, western parts of KZN and the Mpumalanga Highveld. SAWS warns these storms could flood roads, settlements and low-lying areas, and disrupt power supply and communications. A Yellow Level 1 warning for damaging coastal winds has also been issued for Cape Town and surrounding coastal areas on Saturday.

Also read Orange Level 5 warning: Severe thunderstorms threaten flooding and hail

Cape Town Wind Warnings Affect Boats

Strong south-easterly winds of 50-60km/h, with gusts up to 70-80km/h, are expected along the south-west coast and the City of Cape Town District. The warning also affects the Western Cape and the Namakwa district in the Northern Cape, valid from 00:00 until 23:59. SAWS says the strong coastal winds could make navigation difficult near Cape Town, particularly for smaller boats operating in exposed waters.

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People who work at sea or plan recreational boating should check the latest marine forecasts before heading out. Sea users should check the SAWS marine forecast before departure, follow instructions from harbour and port authorities, and avoid going to sea if conditions are unsafe. Several other warnings are in place for Saturday.

A Yellow Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms is expected over the eastern parts of North West and the Free State, southern Limpopo, the north-eastern parts of Mpumalanga and Gauteng. This could bring localised flooding, damage to settlements or property, and localised disruptions to power supply and communications.

Disruptive Rain And Fire Danger Warnings

A Yellow Level 2 warning for disruptive rain is expected over the eastern parts of KZN, leading to localised flooding of susceptible roads, settlements and low-lying bridges or areas, along with increased travel times. Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Northern Cape, places in the Free State and North West, and the south-western parts of the Western Cape. A Yellow Level 1 warning has been issued for the Western Cape and Namaqua.

The education department urges provinces to prepare for extreme heat, heavy rain and thunderstorms that could disrupt final matric exams. With an ongoing risk of further heatwaves, government urged learners to remain vigilant during examinations. Learners travelling to exam centres should use hats or umbrellas and apply sunscreen. Parents and guardians must ensure learners stay hydrated, especially in high temperatures.

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Schools and examination centres are encouraged to ensure venues are adequately ventilated and that shaded areas are provided for learners waiting before or between sessions. Residents are called upon to remain vigilant and monitor heatwave advisories, weather forecasts and safety warnings issued by SAWS and provincial and municipal disaster management authorities. Saturday forecasts: Pretoria partly cloudy with afternoon scattered showers and thundershowers (18C/32C), moderate UVB. Vereeniging partly cloudy with afternoon scattered showers and thundershowers (16C/31C).

Regional Weather Forecasts For Major Cities

Polokwane partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers (15C/30C). Vryburg partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers (17C/36C). Kimberley partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers (16C/33C). Cape Town fine and windy, with a moderate to fresh south-easterly wind becoming strong to near gale-force from the afternoon (16C/25C), very high UVB.

George partly cloudy, becoming cloudy from late morning with a chance of light rain from the afternoon, moderate to fresh south-easterly to easterly wind (14C/22C). Gqeberha cloudy with light morning rain, otherwise partly cloudy, light westerly wind becoming moderate to fresh easterly (16C/23C). KuGompo City partly cloudy, becoming cloudy from late morning with scattered showers and rain, light westerly wind becoming moderate to fresh south-easterly late morning (16C/20C).

Durban cloudy with widespread showers and thundershowers, moderate south-easterly wind (19C/22C), low UVB. Richards Bay cloudy with widespread showers and thundershowers, moderate south-easterly wind (20C/23C).