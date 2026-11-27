A technical fault at Substation 9 caused a power outage at OR Tambo International Airport's domestic terminal, leading to nearly four-hour delays. Power has been restored and flights are departing, but long queues and frustration remain.

A power outage at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg severely impacted its domestic terminal, causing delays of nearly four hours. The Airports Company South Africa ( ACSA) said a technical fault at Substation 9 caused the power interruption.

Generators restored power, allowing normal operations to resume, according to an airport staff member who spoke to IOL. ACSA spokesperson Ofentse Dijoe confirmed the technical fault. ACSA activated contingency measures to minimise disruptions and maintain passenger processing. Passengers scheduled to travel through the domestic terminal were advised to arrive earlier than usual to allow sufficient time for check-in and security screening.

Also read Power Restored at OR Tambo Airport After Substation 9 Fault Causes Delays Across Airlines

Airport Operations and Delays

The outage affected operations at check-in, security checkpoints, and boarding gates. Severe delays were reported in processing at the domestic terminal. The Domestic Arrivals Terminal was also affected, with some airlines experiencing delays of 20 to 25 minutes. Earlier scheduled flights to Durban and Cape Town began departing around 10 am.

Advertisement

However, some airlines experienced significant delays. Airlink announced indefinite delays to Sukuza. South African Airways instructed passengers to arrive earlier than usual to allow time for check-in and other boarding processes. FlySafair spokesperson Kirby Gordon advised passengers travelling on all airlines to arrive early at the airport.

He said the times to process luggage and especially the lines for security screening were exceptionally long. Passengers travelling from OR Tambo on all airlines were advised to arrive as early as possible and to leave a minimum of at least two hours to clear security queues. The long queues and delays left many passengers frustrated and confused.

Passenger Reactions to Chaos

One passenger travelling to Cape Town told IOL that when she landed in Johannesburg from Botswana, she was confused about the chaos she saw. She added that she had not received any communication about the power outage, which worried her because she was going back to work. She also said the outage made her wonder whether it was a security threat.

Airlink passenger Gideon Van Zyl told IOL that he received an email from the airline about the power interruptions at the airport. Van Zyl said they first queued at 8.30 am. They were supposed to board at 9.55, but they were still in the queue at 9.30. While the situation was frustrating, Van Zyl said they were trying to make the best of it, as stressing about it did not help.

Meanwhile, a FlySafair passenger, Vuyi Ngwegnya, told IOL that she had been at the airport since 8 am and had been standing in the queue for over an hour. She expressed frustration that she did not really know what was going on, adding that the whole situation was a mess. My flight was supposed to be at 10. I do not know if we are going to make it on time, but we hope for the best, she said.

Advertisement

Another FlySafair passenger, Lerato Motaung, said she was not really concerned about the flight delays because she was heading to Cape Town for vacation with her friends. She said she felt more concern for people who needed to catch flights for work. Ian Crouse, a FlySafair passenger to Cape Town, told IOL he was tired of standing in queues, even though they were moving at a steady pace.

He added that he had been waiting in the queues for three hours and expected a two-hour delay. One passenger shared with the current article: I am supposed to be in Durban right now. I was on the 6:45 to Durban. I arrived well on time, checked my luggage in.

Security Queue Wait Times

By 5 past 6, I was already waiting in the queue to get through security. I have still not gone through security. ACSA urged passengers to arrive early as the outage affected operations at check-in, security checkpoints and boarding gates. The power interruption was caused by a technical fault at Substation 9, and generators restored power.

Normal operations have resumed, but significant delays persist as airlines work through the backlog.