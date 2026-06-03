Opposition Parties Intensify Pressure on Ramaphosa Over Phala Phala Farm Scandal

Opposition parties in South Africa's Parliament have renewed their attack on President Cyril Ramaphosa over the Phala Phala farm scandal, accusing him of using legal challenges to evade accountability and demanding a full investigation into the suspicious $580,000 transaction.

Opposition parties in Parliament continued to press President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday over the suspicious transaction that led to a large sum of money being hidden in a couch at his farm.

During the debate on the budget of the Presidency, the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party accused Ramaphosa of using the courts to evade accountability, while the African Transformation Movement (ATM) said he was trying to dodge a parliamentary inquiry. The African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) added that the lack of answers has angered citizens and threatens to distract voters from upcoming local government elections.

The scandal, known as Phala Phala, dates back more than six years when a Sudanese businessman allegedly brought $580,000 to Ramaphosa's farm to buy buffalo that he never collected. The opposition parties are demanding a full investigation and transparency from the President. ATM leader Vuyo Zungule said: We want to satisfy ourselves that as you hold that powerful office of being head of State, you are not under any foreign, corrupt or criminal network influence.

ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe said Ramaphosa's legal challenge of a parliamentary report that suggested he face a Section 89 inquiry is set to further delay getting to the truth. He added: Answers to these questions will go a long way to help ease the outrage so many feel. The scandal raises serious questions about integrity, justice and financial transparency. The opposition parties are united in their call for Ramaphosa to come clean and cooperate with the parliamentary process.

Parliament has sought legal advice in response to Ramaphosa's court challenge over the Phala Phala report. The report recommended a Section 89 inquiry, which could lead to impeachment proceedings. Ramaphosa has denied any wrongdoing and argues that the parliamentary process is flawed.

However, opposition parties argue that his legal maneuvers are an attempt to avoid accountability. The scandal has dominated headlines in South Africa and raised concerns about corruption and the rule of law. As the debate continues, citizens are demanding answers and transparency from their leaders. The outcome of this legal and political battle could have significant implications for Ramaphosa's presidency and the credibility of South Africa's democratic institutions





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