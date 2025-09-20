Operation Dudula Blamed in Child's Death, EFF to Open Case

A one-year-old child's death is attributed to alleged denial of healthcare access due to Operation Dudula's intervention. The EFF plans to open a case against the organization and clinic management, citing unconstitutional actions and reminiscent of apartheid-era pass laws. They condemn the government's handling of immigration and public services, which they believe contributes to the crisis.

The political organization Operation Dudula is facing severe accusations following the tragic death of a one-year-old child. The child's mother, Grace Banda, a Malawian national, claims that she was denied access to medical care at the Alexandra Community Health Centre on July 31st, allegedly due to the intervention of Operation Dudula members.

Banda states that she was turned away from the clinic because she did not possess a South African ID, being told that she could only be attended to if she provided such documentation. Her passport was not accepted as a valid form of identification for entry. Despite her pleas for her sick child, she was allegedly advised to seek private medical assistance. The child subsequently passed away the following day, sparking outrage and condemnation from various quarters. The EFF has strongly condemned Operation Dudula and the clinic management for what it deems as a blatant disregard for the right to healthcare. \The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has announced its intention to open a case against Operation Dudula and the Alexandra Community Health Centre’s management at the Alexandra Police Station. This action is a direct response to the allegations surrounding the child's death, which they attribute to the denial of medical access based on nationality. The EFF's provincial chairperson, Nkululeko Dunga, has demanded that law enforcement take immediate action to arrest those responsible, protect all patients and staff at public health facilities, and uphold the rule of law. The EFF argues that Operation Dudula's actions, specifically the practice of demanding IDs at clinics, are unconstitutional and reminiscent of the pass laws of the apartheid era. The party highlights the inherent dangers of denying individuals access to healthcare, regardless of their nationality. They emphasize that blocking patients from essential services like tuberculosis treatment, HIV care, maternal health, immunizations, and chronic care poses a significant public health risk, as diseases do not recognize national boundaries and untreated conditions can easily spread throughout communities. The EFF also directs strong criticism toward the police and hospital management, accusing them of failing to protect patients and being complicit in the harassment of vulnerable individuals. They further criticize the government's handling of immigration documentation and its failure to adequately invest in public services, claiming this creates an environment where vigilante groups like Operation Dudula can flourish.\The EFF's condemnation extends to a broader critique of the South African government's policies and their impact on access to essential services. The party argues that the government's shortcomings, including failures in internal capacity building, underfunding of clinics, and mismanagement of the Home Affairs department, contribute to a climate where tensions between South Africans and migrants escalate. They believe these failures pit poor South Africans and poor migrants against each other in a desperate struggle for access to basic services, creating fertile ground for the rise of vigilante groups. The party sees Operation Dudula's actions as a symptom of a deeper systemic issue, highlighting the consequences of inadequate governance and the erosion of fundamental rights. The EFF vows to challenge the legality of the actions that led to the child's death and seeks to ensure that healthcare remains accessible to everyone, regardless of their origin. The party is dedicated to fighting for the rights of all patients and staff and hopes to restore the rule of law within the health facilities and the South African society as a whole. The incident has brought to light critical issues concerning healthcare access, immigration policies, and the impact of vigilante actions on vulnerable communities. The EFF is committed to ensuring that those responsible for this tragic incident are held accountable, and that steps are taken to prevent such occurrences in the future. They are calling for a thorough investigation and a commitment to protecting healthcare access for all





TheCitizen_News / 🏆 6. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Operation Dudula Healthcare Access EFF Immigration Public Health

South Africa Latest News, South Africa Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Operation Dudula Blasts SAHRC Over Employment of Foreign National, South Africans in AgreementOperation Dudula is planning to march against the SAHRC after learning that a foreign national is appointed to a management post, earning the support of many.

Read more »

Political parties question value of almost 100 G20 meetingsWhile the EFF has bemoaned the choice of service providers and the apparent lack of benefit to black-owned businesses, and disadvantaged groups.

Read more »

Illegal gold mining operation busted in Oberholzer yardBreaking local news in Carletonville

Read more »

Boksburg Child Welfare honours its long-serving membersBreaking local news in Boksburg

Read more »

SA Woman Left With Unfinished Braids After Hairdresser Allegedly Flees Operation Dudula RaidA woman's hair braiding session was disrupted by an Operation Dudula raid in South Africa, sparked an online debate over xenophobia and immigration laws.

Read more »

EFF calls on Parliament to investigate the removal of apartheid-era statuesThose opposed to tearing down statues says it would also be a costly exercise that could not be justified against the backdrop of high inequality and unemployment.

Read more »