OpenText Expert: Complete Asset Visibility is Key to Cost Savings and Risk Reduction

According to OpenText Principal Solutions Consultant Alvin Barnard, achieving full visibility into IT assets is crucial for organizations to optimize spending, reduce risk, and improve operational efficiency. He highlights the challenges of hidden assets, fragmented data, and the need for better ITAM, SAM, and governance.

Gaining complete insight into fragmented, hidden, and often unused IT assets allows organizations to significantly improve their financial standing, streamline operations, and minimize risks. This is according to Alvin Barnard, Principal Solutions Consultant at OpenText, who emphasizes that these unseen assets, scattered data, and unmanaged software aren't just operational nuisances; they represent wasted budget, potential compliance violations, and missed strategic opportunities.

Barnard advocates for organizations to prioritize achieving comprehensive asset visibility and actionable insights to drive tangible financial and operational improvements. This includes optimizing spending and facilitating more intelligent IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Asset Management (ITAM), and Software Asset Management (SAM) governance. \Barnard explains that Total Asset Visibility (TAV) serves as a unifying force, consolidating asset data across IT, operations, and finance. It transforms fragmented IT asset information into real-time insights, essential for enhancing efficiency, mitigating risk, and unlocking the true operational and financial value embedded within all assets. Some of the most pressing asset management challenges cited by Barnard include the distributed nature of asset management, inconsistent process controls, and a lack of organizational awareness. The distributed acquisition and management of IT and enterprise assets often result in a lack of complete visibility, creating obstacles for audits and validation processes. This can also lead to the perception among employees that assets 'belong' to them rather than the organization, fostering a tendency towards hoarding. This asset hoarding, encompassing laptops, desktops, mobile devices, and software applications, can lead to the continued acquisition of underutilized or unused assets, increasing security risks, audit difficulties, and escalating acquisition costs. Furthermore, the absence or inconsistency of process controls is a significant problem, as ITAM, SAM, and EAM may be treated as isolated functions rather than a unified organizational discipline. This fragmentation means existing processes and controls are often applied solely within a specific function rather than across the entire organization. The enforcement of policies is also hampered, as many enterprise-level asset policies fail to accurately reflect the real-world state of assets. Even when policies exist, their consistent enforcement is often lacking, which exposes the organization to considerable financial, compliance, and security risks.\Another critical challenge, according to Barnard, is organizational awareness. Even with robust policies, processes, and controls in place, organizations, encompassing both IT and the broader enterprise, may lack a comprehensive understanding of these elements and their significance. This can lead to non-compliance or circumvention. Issues arise when the scope of IT assets isn't clearly defined, is outdated, or lacks broad understanding, leading individuals to make their own interpretations about asset acquisition and management. This can facilitate the proliferation of shadow IT and external asset purchasing, frequently driven by traditional procurement-focused approaches, often stemming from a lack of awareness of, or the absence of, proper IT or enterprise asset acquisition processes, often exacerbated by perceived responsiveness issues within the IT department. This, in turn, can result in the uncontrolled introduction of IT assets into the enterprise, increasing both costs and security/compliance risks. Barnard also emphasizes the benefits of converging ITAM and SAM, sharing tools and processes to reduce complexity and minimize costs, although they can be managed separately. Overcoming asset management challenges enables organizations to address IT and SAM related hurdles with a native Universal CMDB, uniting assets and configuration items, thereby enabling seamless communication between different IT teams from a common frame of reference. The solution's native Service Asset and Configuration Management (SACM) capabilities enable ITSM teams, like service desk agents, to view available stock to fulfill requests. ITAM teams gain insights into the service impact of asset replacements or repairs. This encompasses comprehensive ITAM functionalities, including hardware, portfolio, vendor, contract, procurement, and financial management, as well as software and SaaS management, and the management of enterprise assets like vehicles and building components. The solution is easy to deploy, and for existing OpenText Service Management users, expanding to ITAM does not require integration work





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