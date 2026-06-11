OpenAI vs Anthropic: The AI Revolution and the Race to the Public Market

The rivalry between OpenAI and Anthropic is shaping the technological revolution and the global economy. The companies are competing to be the first to go public, viewing it as a way to shape investor perceptions and establish their leaders as AI pioneers. The stakes extend to Wall Street, where the IPOs will be among the biggest in history, requiring the same banks for help. The competition between OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei is driving the technological revolution and influencing the release, features, and usage of AI tools.

In late 2022, OpenAI learned that Anthropic was developing an AI-powered chatbot and immediately accelerated its own competing product, ChatGPT. The companies are competing to be the first to go public, viewing it as a way to shape investor perceptions and establish their leaders as AI pioneers.

OpenAI has been targeting an IPO as early as September, but Anthropic beat them to the punch by filing confidentially with US regulators on June 1. OpenAI followed a week later. The rivalry between OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, who was previously a researcher at OpenAI, is driving the technological revolution and influencing the release, features, and usage of AI tools.

OpenAI has accused Anthropic of overstating its revenue by billions of dollars, using a different accounting method. The stakes extend to Wall Street, where the IPOs will be among the biggest in history, requiring the same banks for help. The rivalry dates back to 2020 when Amodei left OpenAI to create Anthropic, prioritizing safety. OpenAI had similar projects underway, including a super-assistant tool powered by advanced models.

The competition between the two companies is expected to continue, with each company trying to outdo the other in the race to the public market





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Openai Anthropic AI Chatgpt IPO Wall Street Accounting Revenue Partners Cloud Safety Rivalry Release Features Usage Sam Altman Dario Amodei John Schulman

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