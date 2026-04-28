OpenAI Misses Revenue and User Targets, Sparking Internal Concerns Over Costly AI Infrastructure

A new Wall Street Journal report reveals OpenAI has fallen short of internal revenue and user growth goals, with CFO Sarah Friar expressing worries about the company's ability to fund future computing contracts. The ChatGPT creator missed monthly revenue targets due to competition from Anthropic and saw a slowdown in user growth, failing to reach its goal of one billion weekly active users. CEO Sam Altman and Friar have publicly denied any internal misalignment, but the report highlights significant strategic pressure.

OpenAI, the organization behind the widely popular artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT, has reportedly fallen short of its internal targets for both new user acquisition and revenue generation over the past several months, according to a detailed report published by the Wall Street Journal on Monday.

The news has sparked significant concern among the company's leadership regarding its ability to sustain the massive financial commitments tied to its extensive data center infrastructure. Citing individuals familiar with the matter, the report indicates that Chief Financial Officer Sarah Friar has communicated her apprehensions to other top executives.

Friar has specifically warned that if the company's revenue does not accelerate at a faster pace, OpenAI may struggle to fulfill its financial obligations for future computing contracts, which are essential for training and running increasingly sophisticated AI models. This revelation paints a picture of a company caught between ambitious expansion plans and the harsh realities of a fiercely competitive market.

The report goes on to detail that OpenAI missed several monthly revenue targets earlier this year, a shortfall attributed in part to losing competitive ground to its rival Anthropic, particularly in the lucrative coding and enterprise software markets. Anthropic, which has focused heavily on safety and enterprise-grade applications, has managed to capture a significant share of developers and corporate clients who were previously loyal to OpenAI's platforms.

This shift has not only impacted OpenAI's immediate revenue streams but has also raised questions about the long-term stickiness of its user base. In response to the Wall Street Journal's findings, CEO and co-founder Sam Altman, alongside CFO Sarah Friar, issued a joint statement via email to Reuters. In the statement, they attempted to downplay the internal discord, asserting that there is complete alignment within the company regarding the necessity of acquiring as much computational power as possible.

They described their daily efforts as a collaborative push to secure the computing resources needed for future innovations. However, this official stance contrasts sharply with the internal worries reported by the Journal, suggesting a possible disconnect between public optimism and private strategic anxieties. The tension highlights a fundamental challenge facing AI leaders: the astronomical costs of building and maintaining cutting-edge AI infrastructure versus the need to generate sustainable, growing revenue from products that are still evolving.

The report also shed light on the slowing growth of ChatGPT itself. Towards the end of the previous year, the platform experienced a notable deceleration in its user expansion rate. OpenAI had set an ambitious internal goal to reach one billion weekly active users for its chatbot by the end of the year, a target that would have cemented its dominance in the consumer AI space.

According to the report, the company ultimately fell short of this milestone, a significant miss given the explosive growth the platform experienced in its first year. This slowdown could be attributed to a variety of factors, including increased competition from other free and paid AI assistants, market saturation among early adopters, and perhaps user fatigue with the current capabilities of large language models. The missed targets come at a particularly critical time for OpenAI.

The organization is currently in the midst of a massive fundraising effort, seeking billions of dollars in new investment to fund its operations and data center expansion. Investors are likely to scrutinize these user and revenue metrics closely, as they are key indicators of the company's potential for long-term profitability and market leadership. The internal concerns voiced by CFO Sarah Friar are particularly noteworthy, as they come from a top financial executive responsible for ensuring the company's solvency.

If revenue growth does not keep pace with the aggressive spending on cloud computing and specialized hardware from providers like Microsoft and NVIDIA, OpenAI could face a liquidity crunch. This situation is not unique to OpenAI; the entire AI industry is grappling with the economic paradox of high-value but low-margin products, where the cost of inference and training often rivals or exceeds the price customers are willing to pay.

Nevertheless, for a company that has been at the forefront of the AI revolution and has attracted massive valuations, missing key financial targets signals that even the most hyped technologies must eventually prove their business viability. The next few quarters will be crucial for OpenAI as it attempts to recalibrate its growth strategy, deepen its enterprise offerings, and reassure both its internal team and external investors that it can navigate the transition from a research lab to a sustainable, profitable business.

The outcome will have significant implications not just for the company itself, but for the broader AI ecosystem, which has closely tied its trajectory to OpenAI's success





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