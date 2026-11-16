OpenAI has partnered with Aleph to launch ChatGPT Ads in 44 countries across Latin America, Europe, Central Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific, offering localized support, billing, and credit for global brands.

OpenAI has officially expanded its advertising capabilities by significantly increasing the presence of ChatGPT Ads across a substantial portion of the global market. This strategic expansion is being executed through an exclusive reseller partnership with Aleph, a leading media agency network.

The agreement, announced on November 12, 2026, in South Africa, marks a pivotal moment in the integration of artificial intelligence into digital marketing ecosystems. By leveraging Aleph's established infrastructure, OpenAI is ensuring that brands and advertising agencies can access ChatGPT Ads with localized support, payment solutions, and customer service in 44 distinct countries.

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Lowering Barriers For Global Market Entry

This move is designed to lower the barriers to entry for businesses in diverse international markets, allowing them to utilize one of the most advanced AI-driven advertising platforms without the complexities of cross-border transactions or language barriers. The partnership underscores a growing trend where global technology providers rely on local intermediaries to facilitate deep market penetration and operational efficiency.

The scope of this expansion is remarkably broad, covering fourteen markets in Latin America, sixteen in Europe and Central Asia, ten in the Middle East and Africa, and four in the Asia-Pacific region. For advertisers operating within these territories, the implications are significant. They will now be able to contract services, manage invoices, and receive first-line support directly from Aleph teams located in their respective regions.

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This means that businesses can engage with OpenAI through a partner that speaks their local language, bills in their native currency, and extends local credit terms. Gastón Taratuta, the Founder and CEO of Aleph Brands, emphasized the importance of this alignment, stating that AI is providing businesses with a novel method to connect with consumers. He noted that the value of the partnership lies in translating global technological advancements into tangible local growth opportunities.

Competitive Advantage For Local Advertising Agencies

For many agencies, the ability to integrate ChatGPT Ads into their portfolios without building separate international payment and support structures is a critical competitive advantage. It allows them to offer cutting-edge AI advertising solutions to their clients while maintaining the reliability and familiarity of a local agency relationship. ChatGPT Ads represent a new paradigm in advertising, characterized by an environment where users actively come to learn, explore information, and make purchasing decisions.

This differs from traditional display advertising, as it leverages the contextual understanding and conversational capabilities of large language models. By integrating into Aleph's existing portfolio, ChatGPT Ads become more accessible to a wider range of marketers who may have been hesitant to adopt direct global platforms due to logistical complexities. The list of included markets highlights the strategic focus on both emerging economies and established European markets.

Key Markets Included In Expansion Plan

In Latin America, countries such as Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico are included, reflecting the region's growing digital ad spend. In Europe and Central Asia, the inclusion of nations like Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Poland demonstrates a commitment to both Western and Eastern European markets.

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Meanwhile, the expansion into the Middle East and Africa, including key economies like South Africa, Nigeria, and the UAE, signals OpenAI's intent to capture high-growth regions with increasing internet penetration and digital advertising adoption. This comprehensive geographic coverage ensures that the benefits of AI-driven advertising are not limited to a small elite of markets but are distributed across a significant portion of the global economy, fostering a more inclusive digital advertising landscape.