Open Letter: Gratitude for Sekunjalo's Support and a Call for Balanced Assessment of Survé's Legacy

The Editor-in-Chief of Independent Newspapers pens an open letter expressing gratitude to the Survé family and Sekunjalo for their financial support that preserved jobs and transformed the media organisation, while also reflecting on the public scrutiny faced by the business leader and urging a fair evaluation of his contributions to South African media and society.

Dear Survé family and broader Sekunjalo family, I write this open letter from the heart. Nine years ago, I penned a deeply personal letter reflecting on my experiences with a leader passionate about transformation, opportunity, and empowering ordinary South Africa ns.

Today, almost a decade later, I feel compelled to write again. Much has changed, both in my own life and at the media company I joined many years ago as Executive Editor of Business Report, where I now serve as Editor-in-Chief, CEO, and Director of Independent Newspapers. Over the years, I have witnessed one of the most significant transformation journeys in South African media.

When Independent Newspapers was acquired from the Irish owners in August 2013, the organisation looked very different. Many senior editorial positions were occupied by white males. Opportunities for black journalists, women, and aspiring young newsroom leaders were far more limited than they are today. Today, Independent Newspapers stands as one of the most transformed media organisations on the African continent.

Our editors, reporters, photographers, content managers, and newsroom leaders reflect the diversity of South Africa. Women occupy leadership positions across our organisation. Young journalists from historically excluded communities have been given opportunities to build careers, develop skills, and tell their communities' stories. That transformation did not happen by accident.

It required commitment, resources, vision, and above all, belief. For that reason, I want to publicly thank you and the Sekunjalo Family for the financial support provided over the past eight years. At a time when many media companies worldwide were reducing staff, closing titles, and abandoning local journalism, Sekunjalo continued to support Independent Newspapers. That support came during some of the most difficult periods in the history of the South African media industry.

The result was not merely the preservation of a company but the preservation of jobs, journalism, and a platform through which millions of South Africans access news, information, and diverse perspectives daily. Hundreds of families benefited directly from that support. Thousands of stories were told. Countless young journalists received opportunities that might otherwise never have existed.

For that, I remain sincerely grateful. At the same time, I cannot ignore another reality I have witnessed. I have watched as your name became the subject of relentless public scrutiny and criticism. As a journalist and editor, I fully understand the role of scrutiny in a democracy.

Public figures, business leaders, and institutions must be held accountable. However, there have been moments when I have questioned whether the public discussion surrounding you has always been balanced and fair. As someone who has worked alongside you for many years, I speak from my own experiences. In almost three decades of knowing you in various capacities, I have never personally witnessed conduct resembling the character some critics have portrayed.

Instead, I have known a person who consistently spoke about economic transformation, education, entrepreneurship, and creating opportunities for those excluded from the mainstream economy. I have known a person who frequently spoke about the responsibility of business to create jobs and uplift communities. I have known someone who invested significant time and resources in initiatives supporting young people, entrepreneurs, students, and future leaders. Reasonable people may differ on many issues.

Some may debate business decisions, strategy, and leadership. That is entirely legitimate. But I believe history should ultimately judge people on the totality of their contribution rather than through a single narrative. When I reflect on your legacy, I think about the opportunities created, journalists who have developed, businesses built, students supported, employees whose lives were changed through employment and career development, and the transformation of one of South Africa's largest newspaper groups.

Those achievements deserve recognition. What has often saddened me is the contrast between the international recognition you have received over the years and the way your contributions are sometimes discussed at home





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Independent Newspapers Sekunjalo Survé Family Media Transformation Journalism South Africa Open Letter Editorial Diversity Economic Empowerment

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