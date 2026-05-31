Open Draw Sparks New Champion Hopes as Players Embrace Mental Focus and Fun Amid Tournament Pressures

With top seeds eliminated, the tennis tournament sees an unpredictable path to the final. Players like Fabio Cobolli stress the importance of staying present, while others discuss balancing pressure, enjoyment, and external distractions in pursuit of a maiden Grand Slam title.

The ongoing tennis tournament has become notably open following early exits of top seeds, creating an opportunity for a new Grand Slam champion. Italian tenth seed Fabio Cobolli emphasizes focusing on each match individually rather than looking ahead, stating he tries to stay present and positive.

He acknowledges that with top players like Jannik Sinner out, the draw is inviting but insists on controlling only what he can-his immediate matches. Cobolli notes that every player is aware of the tournament's openness and the likelihood of a first-time Grand Slam winner within the week.

Meanwhile, Russian players remain silent on political matters, a situation Cobolli condemns as unacceptable in professional sports. Other players also share their mindsets: Matteo Berrettini describes the tension and luck involved in his narrow victory after saving two match points and missing four himself, while Matteo Arnaldi talks about finding joy in his kit and approach after a difficult period, preferring to keep things fun.

Casper Ruud, at a late-night press conference, looks forward to a day off to recover, mentioning he might not sleep until early morning due to the late match. Madison Keys, meanwhile, had to focus through external celebrations as Paris Saint-Germain won the Champions League nearby, showing the unique challenges players face beyond the court





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Tennis Grand Slam Fabio Cobolli Matteo Berrettini Casper Ruud Madison Keys Tournament Draw Mental Focus New Champion

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