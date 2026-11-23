Louis Oosthuizen will make his first Nedbank Golf Challenge appearance since 2019 at Gary Player Country Club from 3-6 December, joining a field that includes five Major champions.

Louis Oosthuizen will return to the Gary Player Country Club from 3 to 6 December for his first Nedbank Golf Challenge appearance since 2019. The South African star is fresh off rejoining the DP World Tour following the collapse of LIV Golf.

Oosthuizen, 44, ended a seven-year absence from Sun City after securing his place in a loaded field for this year's tournament. He walked away from the bankrupt breakaway circuit and stepped down as captain of all-South African franchise Southern Guards GC. He confirmed his return to the DP World Tour for the 2027 season as he looks to take full control of his playing schedule.

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Oosthuizen Reunites With Major Winners At Sun City

His appearance at the Gary Player Country Club serves as an ideal homecoming ahead of that new chapter. The 2010 Open champion will join fellow Major winners Wyndham Clark, Justin Rose, Bryson DeChambeau and Bubba Watson at Sun City. This group of five players has a combined eight Majors between them, and none has ever lifted the trophy in Africa's Major.

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"I'm looking forward to competing in front of the Sun City crowd again. The Nedbank Golf Challenge is one of the highlights of the golf year, and the field this year is incredibly strong. I'm also excited to see the changes to the Gary Player Country Club course, which is such an iconic golf course," said Oosthuizen. The December showpiece will be Oosthuizen's eighth outing at the tournament and his first since 2019.

It also offers a reunion on home soil with former Southern Guards GC teammates Branden Grace and Dean Burmester, both confirmed in the Sun City lineup following the breakaway circuit's demise. A former world number four with 11 DP World Tour titles, Oosthuizen famously achieved a rare career Grand Slam of second-place finishes across all four Majors. He has proved just as reliable in the North West.

Oosthuizen Pursues Maiden Nedbank Golf Challenge Title

In seven prior appearances at the Gary Player Country Club, Oosthuizen has never placed outside the top 14. His best effort came via a third-place finish in 2018. Breaking through for a maiden title would place him among an elite group of South African champions who have conquered the event.

"Since my first Nedbank Golf Challenge in 2013 I've always performed well in the tournament. The golf course and the whole atmosphere there brings out the best in my game. We've had some incredible South African champions over the years and I'd love to add my name to that list," he said. The Major winners join a field that includes multiple DP World Tour champion and 2026 Race to Dubai Rankings runner-up Eugenio Chacarra.

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Strong Field Features International Stars And South Africans

Three-time DP World Tour champion and 2025 Race to Dubai Rankings runner-up Marco Penge also features. PGA Tour winner Ben Griffin will make the trip to South Africa alongside Chacarra and Penge. Local fans will have plenty of homegrown talent to rally behind. Rising stars Casey Jarvis and Jayden Schaper headline the remaining South African contingent after parlaying standout DP World Tour campaigns into dual PGA Tour membership.

They finished fifth and eighth respectively in the final Race to Dubai standings in Dubai. The strong South African contingent also includes Branden Grace, Dean Burmester, Aldrich Potgieter, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Yurav Premlall, Hennie du Plessis, Michael Hollick, Thriston Lawrence, Richard Sterne and Shaun Norris. Dean Burmester admitted Louis Oosthuizen's LIV Golf exit came as a shock.

Burmester said Oosthuizen's decision to leave LIV Golf and return to the DP World Tour surprised him, but believes the former Open champion made the right call.