Ookla Report: Africa Lags in WiFi 6 and WiFi 7 Adoption Amid Global Shift

A new Ookla report reveals that Africa remains heavily reliant on legacy WiFi standards like WiFi 4, while the world moves toward WiFi 6 and WiFi 7. South Africa, despite its advanced broadband infrastructure, shows minimal adoption of 6GHz-band technologies critical for next-generation WiFi. The report examines spectrum usage, device support, and regional disparities in wireless networking evolution.

South Africa , despite being one of Africa's most advanced broadband markets, continues to lag behind global trends in adopting next-generation WiFi technologies, according to a recent Ookla report.

While nations such as South Korea, Japan, Singapore, and the United States are rapidly transitioning to WiFi 6 and WiFi 7, Africa remains heavily anchored on legacy wireless standards. The report reveals that WiFi 4, finalized in 2009, still accounted for 48.8% of Africa's WiFi samples in the first quarter of the referenced period. WiFi 5, while showing growth from 19.9% to 34.4% over four years, remains prevalent, whereas WiFi 6 rose from 1.6% to 16.8% in the same timeframe.

WiFi 7 adoption remains minimal at just 0.1% across the continent. South Africa, though the most advanced broadband market in Africa, exhibits similar patterns, with only 0.2% of its WiFi connections utilizing the 6GHz band critical for WiFi 6E and WiFi 7 in early 2026. This disparity highlights a broader global digital divide.

In technologically mature markets like the US, Canada, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, and parts of Western Europe, high fibre broadband penetration and frequent consumer upgrades of smartphones and routers accelerate adoption. These regions have also aggressively opened the 6GHz spectrum, enabling faster deployment of WiFi 6E and WiFi 7. Globally, WiFi 7 has already captured nearly 2% of connections, while older WiFi 4 and WiFi 5 technologies decline to 34% and 39%, respectively.

In contrast, Africa's reliance on older spectrum bands persists. The congested 2.4GHz band still carried 52.4% of the continent's WiFi traffic in the first quarter of 2026, down from 76.4% in 2022. The 5GHz band grew from 23.6% to 47.6% over the same period, but the 6GHz band-essential for next-generation WiFi-remains virtually nonexistent across Africa, at 0.0% continent-wide. Several factors contribute to Africa's slow adoption.

Households and businesses tend to keep routers and handsets for extended periods, delaying the natural turnover of equipment. Service providers have been slow to bundle 6GHz-capable customer premises equipment, and regulatory delays in opening the 6GHz spectrum further hinder progress.

However, the report forecasts strong growth for WiFi 6 and WiFi 6E in South Africa over the remainder of the decade, driven by enterprise digital transformation, smart-home deployments, and rising bandwidth demands. The ecosystem challenge may be easing; globally, 61.4% of Android devices already support WiFi 6 or newer, indicating that the device barrier is diminishing. Yet, Africa's reality differs, with legacy infrastructure, economic constraints, and spectrum allocation policies stifling the transition.

Closing this gap will require coordinated efforts among regulators, service providers, and manufacturers to make advanced WiFi technology accessible and affordable across the continent





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Wifi 6 Wifi 7 South Africa Ookla Broadband Wireless Technology 6Ghz Spectrum Africa Digital Divide

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