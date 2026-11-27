The Onseepkans farm project in the Northern Cape faces global trade headwinds but remains a model of community-owned land reform success despite export challenges.

The Onseepkans farm project in the Northern Cape is demonstrating resilience as a premier example of land reform-driven commercial development despite facing significant headwinds from global trade disruptions. Bright Ndhlovu, Managing Director of Blue Sky Impact Investments, confirmed that major operations at the Onseepkans farm, managed by Elmboog Organiese Boerdery, are navigating complex international economic currents without losing momentum.

Global Conflict Impacts Local Revenue Streams

The ongoing geopolitical conflict between the United States and Iran has created tangible ripple effects for the Onseepkans farm project, which supports annual exports totaling approximately 90,000 tonnes of raisins. Bright Ndhlovu explained that the turmoil has disrupted logistics and revenue flows, noting that one of their primary off-takers could not sell certain products, thereby hindering the ability to ship and move goods efficiently. He stated that these complications have delayed revenue collection even though the raisins had already been delivered, highlighting the immediate financial friction caused by international instability.

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Transport costs have also risen sharply due to the same global tensions, adding another layer of pressure on the supply chain. Pieter Botha, a client manager at Nedbank Commercial Banking, noted that Brent crude oil and fertilizer price shocks stemming from the war have increased operational expenses across the entire agricultural sector. He emphasized that every business in the chain is experiencing higher input costs, which inevitably squeezes margins and complicates the financial planning for export-oriented enterprises like the one in Onseepkans.

Community Enterprise Model Stands Test of Time

Elmboog Organiese Boerdery operates as a 100% community-owned farming business established after the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development redistributed land to 114 local beneficiaries through a trust structure. This remote rural settlement of roughly 2,500 residents on the Orange River has evolved into a hub for community-owned agricultural enterprise that successfully aligns land reform with commercial viability. The project accounts for approximately 90% of all raisin production in South Africa, delivering crops to major off-takers including Red Sun and PepsiCo for regional and international markets.

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Mihlali Mzima, spokesperson for Scatec Solutions Broad Based Trust, highlighted that the company prioritizes making community development businesses self-sustaining rather than acting as an indefinite funding source. She explained that social investment strategies must avoid substituting for a viable business model, ensuring that support provided does not become the sole reason for success. Mzima stated that the Elmboog project has begun to withstand global trade challenges, including market fragmentation and the US-Iran war, largely due to the strategic support received from Scatec over the years.

Currency Volatility and Export Risks Loom Large

James Booth, Head of Revenue at Verto, pointed out that while South Africa achieved a record-breaking $15.1 billion agricultural export milestone, exporters face growing financial complexity due to currency fluctuations. He described the rand-dollar volatility as one of the biggest invisible risks facing the agricultural sector, noting that a weaker rand makes citrus and grapes more attractive to foreign buyers but also creates a double-edged sword. Booth warned that sudden currency swings, often driven by geopolitical headlines rather than farming fundamentals, can erase already thin profit margins while shipments are still at sea.

Pieter Botha added that US tariffs likely affected Elmboog primarily through the rand exchange rate since the enterprise exports raisins, though the direct impact on the product itself remains unclear. South Africa exports more than 88% of its raisin crop, with annual volumes reaching up to 97,000 tonnes, making the sector highly sensitive to international trade policies and economic shocks. Botha noted that while tariffs affect the broader export environment, the specific implications for Elmboog require further observation as the situation evolves.

Future Lessons for Community Investment Strategies

Mihlali Mzima indicated that the lessons learned from the Elmboog project's resilience will inform how Scatec Solutions invests in other community ventures moving forward. She stressed the importance of creating conditions that allow businesses to succeed independently without relying indefinitely on external financial support. By documenting the strategies that helped Elmboog navigate global challenges, Scatec aims to replicate this self-sustaining model in future community development initiatives across the Northern Cape and beyond.

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The Onseepkans farm project continues to serve as a critical node in South Africa's agricultural export network, proving that community-owned enterprises can thrive even amidst significant global uncertainty. As the project looks to the future, its ability to manage trade disruptions and currency risks will likely influence broader discussions on land reform, commercial agriculture, and sustainable rural development in the region.