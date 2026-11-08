OneDayOnly Survey Reveals Black Friday Skepticism Among South African Shoppers

A new survey of 2,410 South African consumers shows rising distrust in Black Friday deals. OneDayOnly data reveals how shoppers are adapting with price comparisons and BNPL scrutiny.

A comprehensive survey of 2,410 South African online shoppers has uncovered deepening skepticism regarding Black Friday discounts, revealing that only 7% of consumers trust every advertised deal. Despite this prevailing doubt about discount authenticity, 41% of shoppers still participate in Black Friday sales, but they do so with a highly discerning eye. While 52% of respondents believe that more than half of the discounts are legitimate, a significant 37% argue that most offers are misleading. This negative perception is prompting shoppers to become more strategic and proactive in their purchasing decisions. Consequently, 80% of consumers are now waiting for sales before making a purchase, and 76% are comparing prices across different platforms to ensure they are getting the best value.

Strategic Shopping Habits and Price Comparisons

Laurian Venter, director of OneDayOnly, explained that consumers are no longer clicking buy without due diligence. Before making a purchase, shoppers are checking the price against other retailers, reading reviews, hunting for an extra discount code, and asking whether the saving is actually as good as it looks. This behavior reflects a broader shift in consumer psychology where trust is earned through transparency rather than marketing hype. The data indicates that while discounts influence some or all of their purchases for 99% of respondents, the mechanism of buying has changed significantly. Consumers are demanding proof of value before parting with their money.

Also read Black Friday Scams Rise as AI Creates Fraudulent Deals

Delivery Costs and Product Quality Concerns

The intricacies of online shopping extend far beyond the headline discount percentage. Almost two-thirds of respondents, or 65%, expressed frustration over high delivery costs that undermine potential savings. This hidden cost factor is a major deterrent for budget-conscious shoppers who feel that the final bill does not reflect the promised deal. Additionally, 49% lamented their inability to assess product quality online, echoing concerns that items often do not match descriptions provided by retailers. These two pain points, shipping fees and inaccurate product representations, are critical barriers to consumer confidence. They suggest that retailers must address these issues to rebuild trust with their online customer base. When asked how retailers could better facilitate savings, 40% of survey participants called for delivery-fee relief, while 32% desired deeper discounts, and 14% sought greater pricing transparency.

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Buy Now Pay Later Services Under Scrutiny

The rise of Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) services is also under scrutiny as consumers navigate their finances. Laurian Venter noted that OneDayOnly remains selective about BNPL providers, only collaborating with Payflex and PayJustNow. She stated that the company gets approached by loads of different providers all the time but says absolutely not to them. However, she also recognized the potential benefits of these services, acknowledging that BNPL can help consumers manage budgets without the interest fees often associated with credit cards. Venter added that while Buy Now Pay Later might sit in a negative credit bucket for some, it is actually quite positive for helping consumers budget without having to pay ridiculous interest fees. This balanced view highlights the complexity of modern credit options for everyday shoppers.

Future Trends and Savings Goals

As the landscape of online shopping continues to evolve, nearly 60% of respondents expressed a willingness to utilize AI-powered shopping assistants to compare prices and find the best deals. This technological adoption signals a new era of hyper-efficient consumerism where artificial intelligence aids in financial decision-making. To foster consumer confidence and encourage smarter shopping habits, OneDayOnly has set an ambitious goal of helping South Africans save R10 billion by 2030. So far, the platform has enabled consumers to save R6.7 billion through its discounts. This figure reflects the difference between advertised retail prices and OneDayOnly's own pricing, excluding shipping costs. This milestone demonstrates the tangible impact of transparent pricing strategies on consumer wallets.