One of Eight Escaped Detainees Rearrested in Eastern Cape

Police in the Eastern Cape have rearrested one of eight detainees who escaped from the Afsondering police station. The rearrest of Siphelele Mkhulisi occurred at his aunt's residence in Matatiele. The remaining seven escapees, facing serious charges including murder and rape, remain at large. The police are asking for the public's help to find the other escapees.

Eastern Cape police have announced the rearrest of one of eight detainees who escaped from the Afsondering police station cells over the weekend. The escape, which occurred on Saturday, prompted a swift response from a multi-disciplinary task team. The rearrest of Siphelele Mkhulisi took place on Monday morning at his aunt's residence in the Masakala Location of Matatiele . According to police spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana, the arrest was based on intelligence received by a task team member.

The team, composed of Vispol, K9 unit, and detectives, approached the premises tactically. Mkhulisi was apprehended at approximately 8 am while still asleep, with no resistance. He was initially in custody for a murder case, highlighting the severity of the offenses associated with the escapees. The remaining escapees are also linked to serious crimes including rape, crimen injuria, and assault. The investigation into the circumstances of the escape is ongoing, encompassing a separate case of aiding and abetting. Authorities are actively pursuing leads to locate and apprehend the remaining seven escapees, who are considered dangerous criminals. The public is strongly advised against attempting to apprehend the escapees themselves, and instead, urged to contact the investigating team with any relevant information.\The initial escape of the eight detainees from the Afsondering police station cells has sparked considerable concern and prompted an urgent investigation. The escapees were being held on charges of serious crimes, including murder and rape, underscoring the potential danger they pose to the public. The police are taking the matter seriously, as evidenced by the formation of a multi-disciplinary task team dedicated to recapturing the escapees and uncovering the details surrounding their escape. The rearrest of Mkhulisi marks a significant step in this process, demonstrating the effectiveness of the task team's investigative and operational capabilities. The successful apprehension of Mkhulisi, who was found asleep at his aunt's residence, highlights the importance of intelligence gathering and tactical planning in such operations. The investigation into the escape is multifaceted, encompassing not only the circumstances of the escape itself, but also the potential involvement of others in aiding and abetting the detainees. This broad scope reflects the police's commitment to ensuring accountability and preventing future incidents of this nature. The ongoing investigation is crucial for determining how the escape was facilitated and for identifying any vulnerabilities in the security protocols at the police station.\The authorities are appealing to the public for assistance in locating the remaining seven escapees. The public is urged to contact the investigating team directly, providing any information about the escapees' whereabouts. The contact details for Sgt Matabane (076-342-4033) and Const Mantelefu (073-109-7962) have been provided, ensuring an avenue for direct communication with the investigating officers. Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously via Crime Stop (08600 10111), emphasizing the police's commitment to maintaining confidentiality. The emphasis on public cooperation is a clear indication that law enforcement prioritizes the safety and security of the community. The police are issuing a strong caution, advising the public against attempting to apprehend the escapees themselves. The escapees are deemed dangerous criminals and apprehending them could lead to serious harm. The police are dedicated to safely recapturing these individuals and ensuring that they are brought back into custody. The swift action of the police task team in rearresting one of the escapees serves as a crucial message to the remaining ones that the police will use all resources to find them and the case. The police are dedicated to solving the case and finding the other escapees. The case of aiding and abetting shows that the police are not just looking for the escapees, but for anyone who helped them to escape





SowetanLIVE / 🏆 13. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Escape Rearrest Police Eastern Cape Crime Murder Rape Detainees South Africa Afsondering Matatiele Crimen Injuria Assault Investigation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Love triangle jealousy turns deadly: 59-year-old kills girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend in Eastern CapeThe suspect had arrived to find his girlfriend drinking with the deceased, who was reportedly her ex-boyfriend.

Read more »

Eastern Cape Farmers Frustrated Over Limited Access to Foot and Mouth Disease VaccinesFarmers in the Eastern Cape express dissatisfaction with the unequal accessibility of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) vaccines, especially small-scale farmers. Despite government initiatives, concerns arise over distribution and the prioritization of commercial farmers, potentially impacting rural economies. The ARC releases a number of vaccines, with the Eastern Cape Department of Agriculture implementing proactive plans to protect cattle herds.

Read more »

Eight Detainees Escape from Eastern Cape Police StationEight detainees escaped from the Afsondering Police Station in Maluti, Eastern Cape, on April 4, 2026. Police are investigating the escape, including potential aiding and abetting. The public is warned not to approach the escapees, who are considered dangerous.

Read more »

Eastern Cape Easter road death toll climbs to more than 10Two occupants of a SUV died when the vehicle caught fire after being involved in an accident with a sedan while a 13-year-old boy managed to escape from the burning vehicle. The driver of the sedan also died.

Read more »

Manhunt Launched After Eight Detainees Escape Police Cells in Eastern CapeEastern Cape police are searching for eight detainees who escaped from the Afsondering police station cells in Maluti on Saturday. Authorities are investigating the escape and a possible case of aiding and abetting. The public is urged to provide information but not to apprehend the escapees.

Read more »

Eastern Cape Easter Road Deaths Exceed 10The Eastern Cape provincial transport department confirmed that over 10 people have died on the province's roads since the start of the Easter period. A recent head-on collision between an SUV and a sedan resulted in the deaths of three people, including two from the SUV who died after the vehicle caught fire. Authorities are urging road users to exercise caution, with increased road safety operations, patrols, and roadblocks. Over 150 motorists have been arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Read more »