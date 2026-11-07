Kaizer Chiefs face Siwelele in Carling Knockout quarter-final

Kaizer Chiefs host Siwelele FC in the Carling Knockout quarter-finals on Sunday at 18:00 at New Peter Mokaba Stadium. Coach Fernando Da Cruz demands a ruthless knockout mentality.

Kaizer Chiefs will face Siwelele FC in the Carling Knockout quarter-finals on Sunday at 18:00 at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane. Coach Fernando Da Cruz has urged his team to embrace a ruthless knockout mentality to secure a place in the semi-finals.

Chiefs Target Semi Final Spot

He made it clear that reaching the last four is the immediate objective, while acknowledging the challenge posed by Siwelele. Our target is to qualify for the next round. We have a lot of respect for Siwelele, Da Cruz said speaking to the media on Wednesday. He also dismissed any suggestion that playing in Polokwane rather than Johannesburg would affect preparations, insisting their approach remains unchanged regardless of the venue.

Also read Kaizer Chiefs Target Carling Black Label Knockout Semifinals Against Siwelele

Whether we play in Joburg or Polokwane, our focus on the game we must play is the same, he explained. With a place in the semi-finals at stake, Da Cruz is conscious of the unpredictable nature of knockout football. He believes his players must show a different mentality from league matches to avoid a cup upset. The players are aware that we need a cup spirit.

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Upsets can happen in football, so we know we must play the match with a winning spirit in order to ensure that does not happen to us, he added. Da Cruz also stressed the importance of winning the competition. When we start a cup competition, our intention is always to win the trophy, he said. Chiefs have already beaten Siwelele in the Betway Premiership this season, but Da Cruz warned against reading too much into that result.

Forget Previous League Result

I have told the players to forget about that game. It is in a different competition altogether. They have a new coach and a different starting XI, so the previous game means nothing for this one, he explained. Siwelele coach Godfrey Mosoetsa believes Zakhele Lepasa can become an important contributor after his injury-hit return, while Happy Mashiane remains sidelined pending administrative issues.

The last matchup between these two sides saw Kaizer Chiefs win 3-2 on 6 September 2026. Chiefs broke the deadlock in the 30th minute through Mfundo Vilakazi, taking a 1-0 lead into halftime. Wandile Duba doubled the lead in the 65th minute, making it 2-0. Siwelele responded three minutes later when Aphiwe Baliti scored to make it 2-1 and give the visitors hope of a comeback.

Kaizer Chiefs restored their two-goal advantage in the 76th minute when Samukelo Xulu inadvertently turned the ball into his own net. However, Siwelele refused to give up and made for a tense finish when substitute Michel N Guessan scored in the 91st minute, shortly after coming off the bench. Despite the late pressure, Amakhosi held on to claim all three points in a thrilling five-goal encounter.

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Team News And Line Up

Lebohang Maboe capped off an impressive individual performance by walking away with the Man of the Match award. For the upcoming match, Kaizer Chiefs have no new injury reports. Coach Da Cruz is expected to name a largely unchanged team. Experienced defender Inacio Miguel will be a forced change due to suspension.

With Miguel suspended, Da Cruz is expected to call on 24-year-old left-central defender Rushwin Dortley. Thabo Moloisane will retain his place in the heart of defence. The expected starting line-up is: Goalkeeper: Brandon Peterson; Right back: Reeve Frosler; Right central defender: Thabo Moloisane; Left central defender: Rushwin Dortley; Left back: Paseka Mako; Defensive midfielder: Sibongiseni Mthethwa; Central midfielder: Lebohang Maboe; Attacking midfielder: Mduduzi Shabalala; Right winger: Mfundo Vilakazi; Left winger: Pule Mmodi; Striker: Wandile Duba.

Kaizer Chiefs return to the spotlight following last weekend's 2-1 loss to Orlando Pirates in the Soweto Derby. Da Cruz also noted that individual mistakes have cost his side points and prevented them from building winning momentum this season. The team is eager to bounce back and keep their hopes of lifting silverware alive.